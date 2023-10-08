Banana Republic customer calls out company for excessively large shipping box

A woman was left confused when her dresses from Banana Republic arrived in a humongous shipping box.

The video features TikTok user Sarah (@sarah_smitherz) who asked her 23,000 followers, “What is going on with Banana Republic?” Sarah explains that she ordered three regular dresses from the retailer, but was confused by the size of the box that arrived in the mail.

“This f*cking box is like a scroll and it’s the size of a human,” she says. “Like, it’s the CVS receipt of boxes.” She wonders if this was a “financially responsible” decision for the retail company.

Also known as mailing bags, “poly mailers are usually the most affordable way to ship soft goods like apparel, blankets, purses, and backpacks. Comprised of moisture-resistant polyethylene film, which is a kind of lightweight plastic, poly mailers are incredibly durable,” per noissue.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sarah via Instagram DM and TikTok comment and Banana Republic via press email. The video accumulated more than 549,000 views as of Oct. 7. In the comments, viewers cracked jokes about the box.

“when you wanted 3 dresses but got the dead sea scrolls,” one viewer wrote.

“And it reads like Nicole Kidman’s AMC monologue,” a second quipped.

Other viewers pointed out that shopping at Banana Republic isn’t necessarily financially responsible.

“Banana republic is not financially responsible. It’s $200 for wool slacks,” one user commented.

“This explains why everything they sell is now $300,” a second said.

“I used to be a packaging designer and yeah this is a super expensive box I have no idea what their marketing dept is thinking,” a third user agreed.

One viewer offered an explanation of why the dresses arrived that way. “They role their clothes so they are not wrinkled. Think like a suit travel bag. They’re taking good care of clothes,” a user explained.

Sarah responded, “The dresses were folded in bags & scrunched at the bottom of the box.”

Apparently, a cardboard box is recommended for shipping clothes. “The sturdiest of all packaging materials, double-walled cardboard boxes are great for sending heavy or multiple pieces of clothing and offer a lot of protection when used with extra internal packaging materials like bubble wrap, shredded paper and packing peanuts. Ensure the clothes inside are wrapped in something waterproof and evenly padded to avoid them sliding around,” Interparcel explains.