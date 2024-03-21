We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories today are about: Former President Trump melting down online after a judge’s latest decision in his fraud case, people online sharing which “nepo babies” don’t deserve the slander , a woman who went viral for sharing how she overheard men complaining that their girlfriends are “ugly,” and an explanation of what the acronym “HG” stands for on TikTok .

After that, our Senior Politics and Technology Editor David has a Q&A for his “Deplatformed” column this week. Scroll down below to check it out.

See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Trump needs hundreds of millions of dollars to appeal the fraud case.

➤READ MORE

In case you’ve been out of the internet discourse loop, there have been countless conversations about the many nepo babies of Hollywood, and to what degree everyone seems okay with their career paths.

➤READ MORE

According to the woman, the men were all complaining about the aesthetics of their girlfriends to one another, and she called them out while recording their time on a Pickleball court.

➤READ MORE

If you’re a part of skincare TikTok, you probably already know .

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

🌞 From the ‘Don’t Stare At The Sun’ Dept.

It’s your last chance to get eclipse glasses

Did you know that 99% of Americans will be able to see some kind of eclipse on April 8th? Whether you’re lucky enough to be in the path of totality or watching a partial eclipse from the coasts, there are a bunch of great tools for viewing and capturing an eclipse without damaging your eyes or equipment (never look directly at an eclipse without certified solar eye covering, and don’t point your camera at it either). These glasses will do the trick for cheap and are sure to sell out, but if you want to get fancy, there are binoculars, telescopes, cellphone covers, DSLR lens covers…it’s going to be fun, and this stuff is going to sell out in the next week or so. Don’t get stuck watching the eclipse through a cereal box.

GET YOUR ECLIPSE GLASSES

🚉 Deplatformed

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

Deplatformed: Inside the Nexus

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛍️ A woman asked her husband to put groceries away. But viewers of the video, which went viral, are shocked at what he does .

🐶 San Francisco startup Loyal has an interesting idea: What if we found a way to improve and extend the lives of dogs? Better yet, what if doing so taught us how to extend our own lives ?

🍔 McDonald’s unveiling of their new uniforms has left some employees outraged .

🚙 In a viral video, an expert mechanic exposed the biggest scams in the auto repair industry .

📽️ Travis Kelce’s movie just premiered and it’s actually good .

🚢 This cruise line passenger has made a seemingly startling discovery of security cameras overlooking balconies on her ship, sparking a heated debate online.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

HAVE YOU EVER WORKED IN THE SERVICE INDUSTRY?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

A customer who was set to pay $31.50 for her son’s haircut was horrified to find that there was a 69% tip option on the payment tablet.

That customer, known as Amanda S on TikTok (@happilyeverafter69), posted a photo of the tipping screen, getting more than 537,000 views as of Sunday. She also chose the Danger Twins’ “Showin’ Off” to soundtrack it, focusing on the “I can’t believe my eyes” lyric.

The tipping screen had four options on it, starting at 20% for “Good,” before moving on to 35% for “Great,” 50% for “Wow!” and 69% for “Best Service Ever!” She found these options to be not so nice, despite the presence of a custom button on the iPad to bypass the four suggested amounts.