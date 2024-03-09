‘It reminds me of Ikea’: McDonald’s workers hand in their notice after seeing new work uniforms

McDonald’s unveiling of their new uniforms has left some employees outraged. One TikToker, Cormac McCabe (@cormac_mccabe), dances down the street in his trending TikTok as he threatens to hand in his notice after seeing the new designs.

His viral video has been viewed 2.7 million times with hundreds of comments as of Saturday afternoon.

The video opens with Cormac and a co-worker wearing McDonald’s visors and shirts in the current uniform style unveiled in 2017. Their polos and hats are gray with yellow trim and the golden arches logo. The two friends are dancing down a dark street lip-syncing to a remix of “Bulletproof” by Snowdream.

The text overlay reads, “ Us handing in our notice after seeing that new uniform.”

Cormac’s video has a playful tone, but perhaps he is serious. The caption read, “OF making a comeback,” implying that his new source of income could be OnlyFans.

Cormac does not share details about the new uniforms in his videos, and commenters were curious to know more.

“I want to see!” one wrote.

“Show me!” another said.

“I need to see this uniform!” yet another user implored.

McDonald’s is no stranger to uniform transformations—Mashable recently covered the many iterations of uniform McDonald’s has gone through since the 1950s. From crisp white button-ups, to playful stripes, the uniform has changed from white to blue to red, yellow, brown, and even green.

An article in The Independent reveals that the latest uniform is dress code style, allowing employees to create their own uniform. “[McDonald’s] said it was launching its ‘inclusive’ uniform to allow employees to wear clothing they ‘feel most comfortable in’ and best reflects their ‘own identity,'” they reported.

The Independent reports that the new collection will include beanies, joggers, and hoodies. Images show workers wearing bright yellow and red shirts, bucket hats and beanies, joggers, and jeans.

“The collection will give team members the opportunity to really create a look that reflects who they are – while still absolutely looking and feeling like part of the team,” James Thorne, chief people officer at McDonald’s UK and Ireland shared in the coverage.

A press release on McDonald’s website revealed the new uniforms are made out of a new sustainable technology: CiCLO technology. This innovative material prevents polyester microfibers from shedding and causing environmental pollution.

Many McDonald’s employees shared their thoughts on the new uniform in the comments section.

“Dont get me started i am not working in a bright yellow t-shirt,” @lozza.jadex shared.

“No my manager was sat in the office looking at other jobs today,” @brook.xoo added.

“It reminds me of ikea,” another wrote.

However, some McDonald’s employees thought the new uniforms were an improvement.

“I don’t get it I think it looks better than the current one,” @itsjustbritney_ commented.

Perhaps Cormac has also had a change of heart.

A follow-up video shows him in his own clothing, “Getting ready to mcslay with the new uniform and beanie.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Cormac for further comment via direct message and to McDonald’s via email.