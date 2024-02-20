We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: an Ohio Senator’s potentially inappropriate search history , a man who went after the person who stole his iPhone , a customer who was surreptitiously kicked out of a luxury store , and a tax hack involving pets .

After that, dig into Tricia’s “Problematic on TikTok” column.

See you tomorrow,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

“I dread to think what the rest of your search history looks like dude,” an X user joked .

A TikTok user revealed how tracking his stolen iPhone turned into a perfect revenge story.

It was just like a scene in ‘Pretty Woman.’

“Put them freeloaders to work,” the video creator wrote .

😬 Problematic on TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

A sexist Dave Chappelle audio clip is gaining steam on TikTok

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins breaks down the trends on the popular app that will make you cringe in her “Problematic on TikTok” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

WOULD YOU GO AFTER SOMEONE WHO STOLE YOUR PHONE OR COMPUTER?

👋 Before you go

Love is Blind is a unique reality dating show where contestants search for love by participating in an “experiment” wherein they go on truly “blind” dates with people they’ve never seen before. The twist is that they only get to see the person they are falling in love with once they both agree to get engaged—as in engaged be married.

Some diehard fans have apparently decided to skip the “seeing” part altogether in an attempt to experience the show’s first few episodes the same way the contestants do: by not seeing them at all.

You see, TikTok user ktsumsion recently shared a video showcasing how they were viewing the program with their friends: by partially covering their TV with a blanket, only revealing the closed captions.

They then remove the blanket to show the engaged couples right as they see each other for the very first time, so those viewing find out what the newly engaged pair look like right when the actual couple does, too.

🎶 Now Playing: “Why Why Why Why Why” by SAULT 🎶