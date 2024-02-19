‘They thought I was too ugly and poor’: Customer says luxury store lied to get him out

In a move viewers likened to a scene from Julia Roberts’ 1990 rom-com “Pretty Woman,” a Versace outlet worker allegedly lied about whether the store carried an item so a customer would leave, according to a viral TikTok posted by the customer.

As he left the New York City store, TikToker Chris Salvaggio (@salvaggio_chris) recounted the Feb. 6 incident for over 14,200 viewers, saying that he “wished he was kidding.”

He had been searching online across several different luxury brands for a specific gift, Salvaggio explained in his video. While walking past the Versace outlet that day, he saw “exactly what I wanted” on discount in the window, so he went inside to inquire about the item to a salesperson.

“I know they [do sell it] because I see it in the window,” Salvaggio explained in his TikTok. “They’re like, ‘No.’”

He then clarified his question to the salesperson, asking if the store happened to have the item he wanted on display, but the answer was again a resolute “No,” he revealed. Instead, he said they directed him downstairs to where a colleague could help.

“AKA, the poor homely people section, probably,” Salvaggio guessed.

The salesperson concluded by telling him, “We don’t have anything you’re looking for,” he added.

“The names I wanted to call this woman. They really just were like, ‘You’re too ugly and too poor to be in here. Bye,’” Salvaggio said in disbelief before ending his TikTok.

Viewers compared Salvaggio’s experience to that of Julia Roberts’ character Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman.” In the movie, Ward attempts to build a new wardrobe while shopping in a boutique on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills but is shunned by a nasty saleswoman.

“Louis Vitton did the same thing to me,” user @johnparkerthe7 shared. “Literally, a friend went to a different sales associate, and it was handed to them. Lmao, I was also sent downstairs!”

“It’s legit what they do,” another user pointed out. “It’s a scam to trick you into PROVING you can afford it. As if they even matter at all. Never go back.”

“My friend is a dermatologist and literally makes $400k a year. She got asked to leave a clothing store because they thought she was homeless,” user @kytkatz4567 revealed.

One viewer playfully suggested that Salvaggio return to the store wearing a suit, as Ward did later in the movie—albeit in a dress and hat. “HAVE YOUR PRETTY WOMAN MOMENT!” they encouraged.

“We all think that, but it’s an ego trap. They do NOT care even a little,” @tbirch13 said of Versace store employees. “And then we’re in debt for noooo reason.”

