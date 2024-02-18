‘This is honestly kinda scary. I’ve seen y’all’s cars’: Viewers shocked after Texans realize they no longer have to get their cars inspected

In a significant legislative shift, Texas is set to eliminate the annual vehicle inspection requirement for most vehicles starting in 2025, a move celebrated by many, including TikTok Porsche enthusiast Justin (@jspecgarage), whose viral clip garnered over 688,000 views. The video, capturing a celebration moment—using Joe Rogan’s podcast crew jamming to techno—highlights the mixed reactions from the public and professionals in the automotive industry.

Per KXAN, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has signed the bill into law, introducing an annual $7.50 fee that replaces the physical inspection process, with the proceeds benefiting various state funds. However, Texans in 17 major counties, including major areas like Dallas, Harris, and Travis, will continue to require emissions tests annually.

This change impacts all Texas drivers, except those in the specified counties, potentially affecting over 22 million registered vehicles in the state. Annual inspections, which assess the safety of features such as tires, seat belts, and brakes, will no longer be mandatory outside of these emissions-testing counties. This new policy raises concerns among some Texans and law enforcement officials, who argue that annual inspections are crucial for maintaining public safety by ensuring vehicles meet basic safety standards.

“I just think it defies logic,” said Larry Harris, owner of Larry’s Auto Inspection in Houston, to Community Impact. “If nobody is making sure the vehicles are safe, there’s going to be some unsafe vehicles on the street.

Critics, including Texas State Inspection Association Chairman Greg Cole, warn of the potential safety risks on the roads due to vehicles with poor maintenance not being systematically identified and rectified. Moreover, eliminating the inspection requirement threatens small businesses in the vehicle inspection industry, with fears of job losses and closures looming large.

“This honestly kinda scary; I’ve seen y’all’s cars,” said one commenter. One person wrote, “Been riding dirty since March 2023; I can do one more year easy.”

However, one person claimed that “Not renewing! Riding dirty til 2025 then.” But another had to correct the assumption: “I think some of y’all are confusing vehicle inspection with vehicle registration.”

Another reminded people, “If the counties require emissions testing, you still have to do that. But inspections are going away for everyone.”

Even with potential fears, the data is mixed. According to a the American Consumer Institute Center for Citizen Research article, “the Government Accountability Office, Congress’s nonpartisan watchdog, found that the existing research “has generally been unable to establish any causal relationship between inspection requirements and crash rates.”

As Texas gears up for this change, the debate continues, balancing convenience and cost-saving measures for drivers against the imperative of road safety and economic impact on small businesses within the state’s automotive sector. The decision reflects a broader conversation on vehicle safety and regulatory requirements, highlighting the need for ongoing dialogue and adjustments to ensure the well-being of all road users in Texas.

The Daily Dot has contacted Justin, and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.