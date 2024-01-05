‘I’m done with these betting apps bro’: Sports fan says he won $1,100 and this popular app won’t pay him because he ‘cracked the code’

In the past few years, online sports betting apps and websites have grown in popularity. For last year’s Super Bowl, geolocation tracking firm GeoComply found that over 100 million legal betting transactions were recorded.

“This represents a new all-time record and a robust 25% increase from last year’s Super Bowl,” notes Forbes contributor Frank Holmes.

That said, using these sports betting apps isn’t always easy. Some users have complained about slow, buggy apps, while others have alleged that the rise in sports betting is creating an increase in gambling addiction issues.

Further users have simply stated that they have issues withdrawing money from apps after they’ve won. One user on TikTok recently sparked discussion after making such a claim about the “social betting” site Dabble.

In a video with over 1.1 million views as of Friday, TikTok user @dreeze5 says he won “two slips last night,” which resulted in a potential payout of $1,100.

However, when he attempted to take the money out of his account, he ran into issues.

“I’m trying to withdraw my funds, I’m not getting my funds,” he explains.

Upon logging back into his account, he was told that his account was “closed.” He later claims that he “cracked the code,” resulting in his, now unrealized, monetary gain.

In the comments section, some users claimed to have similar issues.

“On god dabble did me the same way,” said a commenter. “I hit for 300 I tried to withdraw they closed my account.”

“Prize picks close my account after I try to withdraw from my account,” offered another.

However, others said that the TikToker need only be patient.

“It takes like a day or 2! just relax,” explained a user. “I got my money in like 1-2 days.”

“Ummm, today is a bank holiday,” noted a second. “I would probably wait until tomorrow.”

It would appear that these users were correct. In a later comment, the TikToker says that they were able to withdraw their money after all.

“They paid me after reopening my account,” he wrote. “I’m just speaking on my experience in the early stages.”

