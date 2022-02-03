‘We would take a cotton swab with alcohol and pat it down’: Ex Sephora worker claims store resold cracked makeup in viral TikTok

A former Sephora employee claims that they used to “fix” cracked makeup products by patting them down with alcohol and putting them back on the shelf.

@astralmami claims she’s a former Sephora employee. The TikToker has more than 2,326 followers, and her stitch with @princessannafit claiming that her store used to resell makeup products that fell on the floor got over 102,900 views and 5,110 likes since posting on Jan. 13.

The video is part of the “Tell me a company secret that you can share because you don’t work there anymore” TikTok trend. Previous company secrets allegedly revealed included Carvana and Walmart.

“I worked at a makeup store on and off for six years… we’ll call the store ‘Fedora,'” says @astralmami.

Sephora is a French multinational retailer specializing in beauty products that she is likely alluding to, especially given that she posted the TikTok with the tag “#sephora.”

“Whenever we would something fall on the floor or come in broken, we would take a cotton swab with alcohol and pat it down so it could be sold again,” she said.

In a follow-up video posted on Wednesday, she clarified that she worked at two different locations, on and off, from 2015-2021: “I realize not every story is trifling like that. Again, I am sharing my personal experiences… I don’t have a reason to get on this app and lie.”

In another follow-up video, @astralmami claims that pre-pandemic, “Fedora used a spray brush cleaner.”

“But what are those spray brush cleaners actually cleaning?” says @astralmami. “Because when we would wash the brushes, the amount of caked-up makeup that would come out of those brushes…”

The Daily Dot reached out to @astralmami and Sephora via TikTok message and email, respectively, for comment.

Must-reads on the Daily Dot