‘It’s cute she give him HW and he actually did it’: Bartender gets back at customer who tries to get in with electronic ID

A bartender was just trying to kick a patron out of his bar and ended up learning something about the new Florida Smart ID in the process.

TikTok creator Joe Sim (@joesim) set the scene with a caption providing context. He writes, “I’ve had to open/close the bar by myself for the last ten days and I might be getting a little aggressive.”

The video opens with Joe saying, “Alright, so I had to kick this girl out last night because she showed me her phone ID. And I’m like that’s not an ID.”

According to the bartender, the woman proceeded to explain that Florida has a new Smart ID system, but he retorted, “Get the f*ck out.”

The patron allegedly responded, “I’m gonna come back tomorrow with all my documents and you’re gonna feel real stupid.”

The bartender wondered if he would indeed feel stupid and did some research of his own. According to Florida’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, the state is “stepping into the future and developing an intuitive mobile driver license – Florida Smart ID. The Florida Smart ID app is a secure version of your driver license, which can be downloaded on your smart device when launched. It is not simply a photo of your license. When used with an associated Florida Smart ID Verifier, customers can provide a safe, trusted and contactless proof of identity or age.”

But as Joe found, the program is still in a test period. He noted, “The FAQ says right here: Will I need to still carry my license? Yes, Florida law still currently requires [it] because it’s a trial period.”

A Governing article from April notes, “Through March 9, the driver’s license app had been downloaded 142,803 times from the Apple and Android stores.” It also stated, “Of the 154,631 downloads, more than 95,000 apps have been activated,” while also pointing out there are nearly 18 million drivers in Florida.

Armed with the knowledge that Smart ID’s were still in a trial phase, the creator told his audience that he was ready for the woman to return. “So I printed this,” he says showing the printed FAQs page, before adding, “So if she brings her documents, I’m gonna be like, here’s a document.”

Then, he showed the camera another sheet of paper, which he described as a certificate he made specifically for the patron. The certificate reads, “For being rude as f*ck and wasting my goddamn time, you are henceforth banned from J bar until Jesus once more walks the earth.”

Joe also recorded what he dubbed an “unsatisfying” Part 2 video. He says the the patron’s friend came by and he delivered news that they were both banned from the bar. The follow-up video also revealed that he was able to get respite after working 11 straight days — with a broken toe.

Commenters on the original video, which drew more than 3.8 million views, expressed their opinions.

“Lol. Girl lived in his head rent free,” one observed. “She won that round.”

Someone responded, “That’s what you understood from this situation?”

The original commenter contended, “Yes. She shouldn’t have been a thought in his head after she left.”

“It’s cute she give him HW and he actually did it,” someone else offered.

One commenter, however, complimented Joe for making the extra effort. “Doing your research and being petty at the end of the day….WERK sir.”

Another maintained, “I have the smart ID and I in no way thought it would replace my actual ID what the hell is wrong with people.”

The hand-made certificate, however, caught more than one commenter’s eye.

“If I received a certificate like that, I think I’d frame it,” one remarked.

Another quipped, “The ban sign needs to be in Comic Sans to be legit.”

