The owner of Rent My Dress shared how an influencer allegedly stole her dress after renting it out.

The video features TikTok user Brittany McQuade (brittanymcquade), who is the owner of Australian dress rental service Rent My Dress. In the video, McQuade claims a client, who works as a social media influencer, stole the dress she rented instead of returning it.

“So, an influencer stole my dress,” McQuade says. As part of the service, McQuade sends dresses to clients who book the outfits for a specific event. After the event, McQuade expects the dress returned promptly so that she may dry clean it and rent it out to the next client. Unfortunately, something in the process broke down with this specific client. “She hasn’t sent back my dress,” McQuade says, noting that she has now lost a total of two bookings due to the delay.

“Give my dress back,” McQuade says to conclude the video, which has amassed 3.3 million views since it was posted on July 10. Viewers wrote to propose ideas for how McQuade could further attempt to retrieve her dress.

“I would send her an invoice for the full amount and let her know now you are going to go through legal action,” one viewer suggested.

“Charge her everyday that she has it until it’s sent back,” a second wrote.

“Post her! Tell her you’re going to unless you get your dress back! Smh I’m sorry you’re going through this smh people are so shameless. Not honour,” a third commented.

In a follow-up video, McQuade revealed that the influencer finally returned the dress. Despite the delay, McQuade says she is thankful to have the dress in-hand. “Lesson learned. I’ve now changed my system with working with influencers,” she stated.

Apparently, influencers are often in the market for rented apparel. A Nordstrom sales associate says influencers buy clothing that they return after wearing it out. While common, wardrobing is a form of fraud.

The Daily Dot reached out to McQuade via Instagram and TikTok for comment.