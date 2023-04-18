‘I WILL BE DOING THIS NEXT TIME’: Customer says she steals raw eggs at all-you-can-eat Hot Pot restaurant

A woman shares in a viral TikTok how she saves money on eggs: by stealing them at an all-you-can-eat Hot Pot restaurant.

The video featured TikTok user Kaili (@kaisbubbletea) who reveals to her 21,000 followers one of the ‘cheap’ things she does. Whenever she goes to a Hot Pot restaurant, she says she orders two eggs at a time. The camera shifts to her sitting at the restaurant, giving a visual demonstration of how she does this.

She takes an egg from across the table and slips it into her bag. Over the course of the video, Kaili alternates between “cracking an egg” into her bowl and slipping the other into her bag. At the end of the clip, she unveils six eggs she collected in her bag.

Kaili captioned the video, “im gonna get flamed for this but idc.”

@kaisbubbletea im gonna get flamed for this but idc ♬ original sound – Kaili

The Daily Dot reached out to Kaili via Instagram direct message, TikTok direct message, and TikTok comment. The video garnered over 83,000 views as of Monday with several viewers supporting Kaili’s money-saving “hack.”

“In this economy I understand,” one viewer sympathized.

“Nah why this this actually smart,” a second said.

“I respect it,” a third stated.

In addition, it seems this inspired viewers to try out the hack themselves.

“REALLL I WILL BE DOING THIS NEXT TIME,” one user wrote.

“I 100% will try this,” a second joked.

“HAHA I WOULD TO,” a third agreed.

On the other hand, others noted the flaws in Kaili’s decision on sharing it online.

“This video better not go viral enough that hotpot places take away eggs,” one person pointed out.

“Delete before they see this and ban you from the restaurant,” a second urged.