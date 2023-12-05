‘When u order at 7:59 and they close at 8’: Customer orders chicken pizza, gets way more than she bargained for

Have you ever opened up a pizza box to find something unexpected? Well, a TikToker recently went viral when she shared how the store topped her chicken pizza.

Fatima (@fatima_agostinho) filmed a short clip showing her recently delivered pizza, and the internet loved it. It’s been viewed over 252,000 times as of publication.

“I wanna show you guys the pizza that U just got,” Fatima starts in the clip.

The camera then focuses on the pizza, which is topped with whole bone-in chicken wings surrounded by breaded chicken nuggets with random pieces of diced chicken interspersed between them.

“I’m not complaining. It’s just that I’ve never seen a pizza like this,” she explains.

Many viewers jumped into the comments section to make light of the situation.

“Not the full chicken pieces being garnish,” one quipped.

“That pizza represents my life, very complicated…” a second joked.

“The first red flag was it being square,” a third added.

“DO THE ITALIANS KNOW ABOUT THIS?!” a fourth wondered.

Others demanded to know the name of the pizzeria, claiming they wanted a pie exactly like that.

“Mam! I want that pizza please & thank you,” a viewer wrote.

“Need you to drop where you got it from because the wings look good,” another agreed.

Pizza mishaps are pretty common. Sometimes, you get something you never thought existed, like a taco pizza. Other times, people receive a pizza that’s severely lacking in toppings, like a Domino’s customer who got a tiny chunk of chicken on each slice of her pizza. Another Domino’s customer even received Cinnamon Twists drenched in barbecue sauce instead of cinnamon sugar sauce.

Pizza Hut has also had a fair share of delivery fails. For example, a customer received an entire hot dog baked into the crust instead of cut up and baked like pigs in a blanket. Another received chicken wings burned to a crisp. A health-minded customer who asked for spinach opened their box to discover heaps of raw spinach dumped on top of the pie.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fatima via email for further information.