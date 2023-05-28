‘I don’t even know how to understand this’: Customer hoards her Starbucks drinks ‘for a few days,’ sparking debate

A Starbucks customer figured, “Why drink these drinks I’m ordering every day when I can just collect them?”

At least, that’s what TikToker Liv Racaniello (@livdawgggg1) would like you to believe in a short video she posted on Friday, getting more than 481,000 views as of Monday.

Using the Famed Flames, “Also … I don’t know” TikTok sound, the video shows the creator with a two-by-four stack of eight Strawberry Açai lemonades (judging from her prior video), anywhere from half-full to mostly full.

The on-screen caption reads, “Everyone asking me why I continue to get Starbucks every day when I don’t drink it.”

Commenters had opinions on the creator’s Starbucks consumption, though one first wanted clarification on what was going on.

“Babe, how many of these are sitting in your apartment and for how long?” one person asked.

“Just a few days,” Racaniello responded.

That led one person to remark, “That’s so gross.”

The creator quipped, “Aw, you’ll be ok,” and the comments rolled in from there.

“Why not get a smaller size,” one offered.

“I should,” Racaniello responded.

One suggested, “Just ask for a tall in a venti cup if it’s for the aesthetic of having a venti.”

“Get a grande in a venti cup!” another endorsed. “I also have this issue and it saves some money.”

Some were just baffled by what they were seeing.

As one remarked, “I don’t even know how to understand this.” That led the creator to reply, “That’s okay.”

Others, however, found it utterly relatable.

“This is so me,” one declared.

“Me too, bestie,” another chimed in.

“Me with the 5 half full Dunkin’ coffees in the fridge,” said another with a different but similar drink habit.

Finally, one had a message for the haters on the creator’s behalf.

“Ignore these comments,” that person said, with a crying emoji. “It’s your money & I have a bad habit of this too, LOL. I finish them later most of the time. It’s ok, babe.”

Racaniello said in response, “OMG, I love you.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.