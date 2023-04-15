‘I’ve never felt older in my life’: Customer says she had to Google how to use Apple Pay while checking out at grocery store

Every new gadget and app has its late adopters—even Apple Pay.

One woman says she recently attempted to use Apple Pay, the tech giant’s answer to alternative payment methods like PayPal, and had to look up how to use it in a physical retail establishment while shopping.

“So I recently found out that it’s like a millennial and like, an old thing, to carry a debit card or a credit card with you, and Gen Z just uses Apple Pay for everything,” TikToker Lindsey (@lindseymariecolor_) says in the video.

She says how she went to the grocery store and realized she didn’t have her purse, but had some cash in the car.

“Well, I only had like $40 and I knew I was going to be spending more than that,” she says. “So I was like, oh, I have Apple Pay on my phone, and I walked up to the cashier and I was like, ‘can I pay with Apple Pay?’ She was like, ‘yeah, you can do that.’ I was like ok, cool.”

Figuring out that she could use Apple Pay at the store was the easy part. Then Lindsey had to execute the new-to-her payment method.

“Then I go to check out and I was like, ‘Hey, do you know how to do this?'” she says she asked the cashier. “She was older than me and she was like, ‘I have no idea, I think you just open it up and it will prompt you.'”

Lindsey says she didn’t even know how to open up Apple Pay, so she resorted to the internet for help.

“So I Googled how to use Apple Pay in a store,” she says. “I’ve never felt older in my life.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Lindsey via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

Many viewers called for a follow-up with a tutorial for using Apple Pay, as they were not too sure how it worked themselves.

“Can someone post a step-by-step to help the rest of us grannies avoid embarrassment?” one commenter wrote.

“Well teach the rest of us cuz I sure in the hell don’t know how to either,” another user said.

“Please provide a tutorial for the older [millennials],” one user shared.

Other viewers—of all ages—wrote that they were happy to stick with their cash and physical cards, as Apple Pay is not guaranteed to be accepted at all retailers.

“You should still carry the cards, periodically apple pay and Google wallet will decline until card is used with pin again,” a viewer said.

“Well, to be fair, when eating at some restaurants you give them a card or cash when asking for the bill,” another commenter wrote.

“I’m a millennial and i use both – you can only use apple pay to a certain amount,” one user wrote.