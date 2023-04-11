‘I don’t understand why people think every place or restaurant take apple pay’: IHOP customers go out to eat but only have Apple Pay

When Apple announced the development of Apple Pay, many companies were quick to jump on board and implement the payment system.

According to Apple, “Apple Pay is accepted at over 85 percent of retailers in the U.S.” and works “anywhere that takes contactless payments.”

Given the ease and security of paying via Apple Pay, some have stopped carrying credit cards and cash with them while going out. However, this can cause issues, as TikTok user Kennedy (@_ppg.kennedy) shares in a video with over 415,000 views.

In the video, Kennedy and others can be seen with a clown makeup face filter.

“When we decided to go out and eat and only have Apple Pay but they don’t take Apple Pay,” she writes in the text overlaying the video, appearing to be seated at an IHOP location for National Pancake Day.

In the comments section, many users mocked the idea of simply relying on Apple Pay for transactions.

“Why do people assume every place has apple pay and then get mad when they don’t,” wrote one commenter.

“I could never,” added another. “i’m so anxious abt this i always have multiple debit cards cash and apple pay just in case.”

“if i didn’t have my card/cash i would ask before ordering just to make sure,” shared a third.

In contrast, others admitted that they primarily rely on Apple Pay as well.

“I never bring my cards anywhere,” said a user.

“imma be honest, this made me realize i haven’t seen my card in a while,” shared a second.

“Me,” stated an additional TikToker. “I never have my debit card.”

A few offered potential workarounds.

“One of y’all shoulda stayed while the other went got the card or some money out the bank or something,” suggested a commenter.

“I work at ihop and I have customers just cash app me,” claimed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kennedy via Instagram direct message.