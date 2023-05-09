‘Never once have I paid for a Panera drink’: Customer says she always takes Panera cup after ordering meal

When it comes to drinks, Panera operates on an honor code system. The bakery-café fast-casual restaurant leaves the cups out for grabs, putting its faith in customers that they will pay for their drinks. While many customers do pay in good faith, one TikToker confessed that she is not among them.

In a viral clip that has amassed over 1.5 million views, user @oliviaisagirlboss said she is a loyal Panera customer but that she absolutely refuses to pay for her drink cup.

“Didn’t pay for my Panera cup yesterday,” the TikToker confessed in a three-slide, photo compilation. “Didn’t pay for my Panera cup today.”

Each of the slides featured a picture of a different meal the TikToker had at the fast-food chain. @oliviaisagirlboss then makes it clear she will never pay for a drink cup.

“Won’t pay for my Panera cup tomorrow,” the final slide concluded, with the TikToker adding “They just make it too easy” in the caption.

The comments section was flooded with remarks from customers who admit they do the same thing. Even TikTokers who say they are employees chimed in to say they turn a blind eye to the bad behavior.

“Never once have I paid for a Panera drink,” one user commented.

“Watching this sitting at Panera with the cup I didn’t pay for sitting in front of me,” another admitted.

“I worked there,” TikToker @bridgetrose0 said. “I never really cared if people just took a cup.”

With Americans trying everything possible to cut back costs while battling the highest inflation rates the country has seen in decades, it’s no surprise that many support the TikToker’s antics.

The Daily Dot reached out to @oliviaisaboss via TikTok comment.