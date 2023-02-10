‘They didn’t even comp us our meal’: Cheesecake Factory customer says she found a rubber glove in the fried mac and cheese balls

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming her boyfriend found a rubber glove in their meal from Cheesecake Factory.

In a video with over 223,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Brittany (@quesaritoluvr) recalls the incident.

“…We went to the cheesecake factory and my boyfriend got the mac & cheese bites or fried mac and cheese or [whatever] and took a bite of one of them and immediately started gagging, and slowly pulled an entire plastic rubber glove out of his mouth that was fried into his mac and cheese bite,” Brittany recounts in the text overlay. “They didn’t even comp us our meal.”

This would not be the first time something unpleasant has allegedly been found in a meal from Cheesecake Factory.

In July 2020, a California-based Cheesecake Factory customer claimed her husband discovered a latex glove in his fettuccine alfredo.

“We began to eat our food, and my husband was eating his fettuccine alfredo, and he took a bite and he thought it was hard chicken or some overcooked cheese and come to find out, it was a latex glove that had been melted into the food,” customer Laurie Graham told FOX 11.

A year later, another user on TikTok went viral after claiming that they discovered what appeared to be black mold in their Cheesecake Factory dish.

In Brittany’s comments section, users shared their own Cheesecake Factory horror stories.

“They gave me raw chicken once and got mad when I asked for my food to be remade,” a user alleged.

“One time they drizzled peanut sauce on my meal (not what I ordered) and I nearly went into anaphylactic shock,” said another.

“Cheesecake Factory served me glass in a drink (THAT I DRANK) and they still charged me for it,” a third shared.

“I got a salad from cheesecake factory and this exact same thing happened to me! I bit into the glove and gagged,” claimed an additional TikToker. “they sent me a $15 gift card.”

That said, some had positive experiences to share.

“Me going to Cheesecake Factory at least 3 times a year for the last 5 years and never experiencing something like this,” wrote a commenter.

We’ve reached out to Cheesecake Factory and Brittany via email.