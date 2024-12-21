‘And you didn’t add a tip???’: Customer demands answers after taking $228 Uber ride

Taking Ubers have become convenient, but also very expensive in some cases.

We all have been hit with surge pricing with Uber. Usually it’s late at night and all you want to do is just get home.

We all understand Uber operates with dynamic pricing and the rates will change based off supply and demand. Generally speaking, Uber tells the rider how much it will cost before sending a driver.

This TikTok posted by @ladylindsayyy shares her frustration on how she ended up with a $228 Uber ride after her work holiday party.

How did this $228 Uber ride happen?

The TikToker reveals her Uber receipt which ended up racking up to be $228. Her ride was 25 miles outside of New York City that is usually 45 minutes. The call was made right after her holiday party around 11:45 p.m.

According to this creator, the typical price for this journey home is around $65. So waking up the next day, she was shocked to see the expensive Uber charge. Frustrated and confused, she mentions Uber was her only option as taking public transit late at night feels unsafe.

“This is price gauging at it’s finest. This will cause people to make unsafe decisions.” @ladylindsayyy

How does Uber’s pricing work?

Uber operates using dynamic pricing. The price will be determined based off location, timing, traffic, and supply and demand.

As the company’s website explains, “When you go to request a ride on a Saturday night, you might find that the price is different than the cost of the same trip a few days earlier. Sometimes, this can mean a temporary increase in price during particularly busy periods.”

The peak hours for Uber include weekend nights, post-work rush hour, festivals, and big events.

Did she agree to the rate though?

As you know, you have to agree the price before booking an Uber.

The question is, did this TikToker agree to this rate?

We do know she was enjoying herself at the company party and may have not been paying attention when calling the Uber.

The viewers agreed the price is ridiculous, but many questioned what price she agreed to before booking. This information was not provided or answered.

How did the viewers respond to this expensive Uber?

“You are given the price before booking,” one replied.

“Agreed it’s insane but doesn’t it tell you the price beforehand?” one questioned.

“If it changed the price afterwards, report it. They will generally refund the difference,” one shared.

“This is a flight,” one added.

“And no tip for the driver,” one commented.

This TikTok has more than 574.3K views with over 13.9K likes.

Lindsay provided us with a statement claiming, “My fear is that these prices will lead to unsafe decisions.”

The Daily Dot has contacted Uber via email.

