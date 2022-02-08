‘Don’t take his f*cking order!’: In-N-Out drive-thru customers scream over line-cutting in viral TikTok

A viral TikTok video shows two customers screaming at each other in an In-N-Out drive-thru after one of them allegedly cut in line.

TikToker Daniel Caraballo (@dancaraballo) recorded the footage while also in the drive-thru line and shared it on the social media platform. Caraballo captioned the video, “When that In & Out Burger craving gets CRAZY!”

The two drive-thru customers, one a man and one a woman, can be heard shrieking angrily at each other with their car windows rolled down. The man, who seems to be the line cutter, was already pulled up to the cashier window while the woman was parked right behind him.

“Shut the fuck up,” the man shrieked at the woman twice, as she shouted right back, “You’re such a fucking pussy.”

Then the man appears to be talking to the cashier at the drive-thru window, which prompts the woman to shout out, “Don’t take his fucking order, are you kidding me?”

When she didn’t get a response, she remained quite but can be seen rolling her hand exasperatedly out her car window. Eventually, she popped her head out the window and looked back to address the drivers behind her.

“I just want everyone to know that this guy cut every single one of you, they’re still taking his order, and he doesn’t give a shit,” she said. Then, addressing the line cutter, she shouted, “You cut at least 20 people.”

At that point, the man shouted again, “Can you shut the fuck up?” which prompted another shouting match between the two before the man drove off.

The video received about 1.5 million views and more than 6,600 comments as of Tuesday. Viewers sided with the woman customer.

“The girls cool and I wish I was as confrontational. She’s speaking up for everyone else in line and you know she’ll talk back to Karens,” one viewer commented on the video.

“i mean she could’ve said f- it because she was next, she spoke up in respect to everyone behind her.. good for her, despite if it seemed like too much,” another viewer wrote.

Someone else said, “Im with her – get in line and wait like everyone else!!!!!”

Some viewers called out the line cutter—not just for cutting but also for having the nerve to yell back.

“The fact that he was in the wrong and had the nerve to yell back at her. I’m with her on this one,” one user wrote.

Others testified that those who live in California know the pain of waiting in an In-N-Out drive thru. Some viewers said when they worked at In-N-Out, they wouldn’t take orders from people who cut in line.

“For all of you that visit California.. don’t cut In-n-out lines. Most people will legit react like this. No cap,” one viewer said.

Another commented, “The people against her definitely don’t know the struggle living in California and waiting in line at In-N-Out.”

According to EatThis.com, the famed burger chain is now available in seven U.S. states: California, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Oregon.

One user wrote, “As a in n out employee, I always made people who cut go in the back of the line or leave if they refused.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikTok creator via TikTok comment and In-N-Out via PR email.

