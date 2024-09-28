‘Crust Club is Crumbl’: Customer questions Crumbl’s savory Poppyseed Chicken Casserole for lunch

Crumbl Cookies may have a new sibling in the list of brands owned by founder Sawyer Hemsley, much to the surprise of Crumbl fans online. People on TikTok are just catching on to an expanded franchise under the same ownership as Crumbl: Crust Club.

One such user is Dylan (@dylusional333 on TikTok). Dylan was really surprised to see someone eating a casserole they say came from Crumbl.

“Did you know Crumbl Cookie makes savory treats?” he asks in the video. “I just saw somebody on TikTok like, ‘Oh, come eat Crumbl for lunch with me.’ And it was rice and like, meat. What the hell? Since when? I thought y’all was just making [cookies].”

He appears to be referring to a TikToker who did go try the new savory options at her nearby Crumbl. She says she preferred the macaroni and cheese, but still enjoyed the poppyseed chicken casserole that was available on the rotating menu.

“Have @Crumbl for lunch with me bc I live by 1 of the 4 savory locations,” a text overlay on the video posted by user Ysabelle (@lol__ys) reads. “Today it’s poppyseed chicken casserole.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dylan, Ysabelle, and Crust Club via email regarding the videos.

I thought Crumbl only did desserts?

The cookie chain has dabbled in savory options like hand pies. However, Hemsley acquired Crust Club, a business offering savory options including hand pies and casseroles, in 2023. That expanded what was a small business into a four-location franchise in the southwest. It is still a separate business, but both are owned by the same person.

Do I have a Crust Club near me?

There are currently four locations of crust club nationwide, in Logan, Pleasant Grove and St. George, Utah, as well as Preston, Idaho.

Viewers weigh in

Viewers of both content creators videos were quick to point out that while they are conflated, Crumbl and Crust Club are distinct operations.

“They don’t,” one commenter wrote. “There’s a place called crust club (only in mf Utah and some other flyover state lol) & Crumbl owns them, but it’s not the same store.”

“They have a restaurant also called crust club,” another said.

“Yes it’s the restaurant crumble own called crust club,” a further user stated.

Others expressed hope for this new venture, writing that their previous experiences with Crumbl were unpleasant—or they had never previously been interested in the brand.

“I’ve never been interested in crumbl,” one commenter wrote. “You’ve peaked my interest…. googling locations now….”

“I don’t like their cookies but i can def do this,” another commented.

“Their cookies never appealed to me, but THIS!!” a third said. “Why am I just hearing about this?!”

