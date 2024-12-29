‘Him waiting out there is scary’: Crumbl Cookies worker closes store. But there’s an angry DoorDash driver outside

A Crumbl Cookies worker shares her experience with a disgruntled DoorDash driver who tried to intimidate her after he arrived 30 minutes after the store closed.

In a video with over 270,000 views posted on Dec. 8, TikTok user @zurawr96 shares a clip of the inside of the Crumbl Cookies where she works, showing a DoorDash order on the screen.

“[It] came in after close. It’s 11:30 p.m. Mind you, we close at 11,” she says. “The DoorDasher is at the door yanking on the door and shit. The lights are literally off.”

She claims that the driver then angrily stormed back to his car and waited for over 15 minutes, sharing a clip of his car in front of the store in a follow-up video.

“[Expletive], I’m not going to my car now,” she says. In the caption, she explains that she “snuck out the back and left the store low key a mess” to avoid the driver, as his erratic behavior made her feel unsafe.

Why did the order go through?

In the comments, several viewers empathize with the DoorDash driver, asking the TikToker how the order could go through if the store was closed. She explains in the caption, which she edited after the post went viral.

“OUR POS SYSTEM IS AUTOMATED. Crumbl doesn’t give us access to shut off ordering and that wouldn’t have done anything. The order was placed BEFORE we closed and the dasher accepted it almost 30 minutes past closing time,” she writes.

While she is a manager, she explains in another follow-up video that only general managers, corporate employees, and store owners can make changes to the POS system.

She continues, explaining that she also understands his frustration—but his actions made her uncomfortable.

“Him trying to do his job isn’t the issue. The issue was the way he acted when I wouldn’t reopen the store. The fact that he made me feel uncomfortable while I was also just trying to do my job so I could go home. But instead, I snuck out the back and left the store low key a mess because I didn’t feel safe staying at the store ALONE,” she writes.

DoorDash drivers weigh in

While many customers empathize with the driver, other DoorDash drivers called out his “creepy” behavior.

“As a DoorDash driver myself, if the store is closed, I report it as closed, and they still pay you minus the customer tip. It’s not that big of a deal if a place is closed. Report that dasher,” one suggests.

In response to the comment, the TikToker says she may report the DoorDash driver and ban him from the store. “I didn’t even think about reporting him, honestly, but I’m going to pull the order up on Monday and just do a full ban because that’s all I can really do,” she says.

“He could’ve just taken a pic to show it’s closed and moved on,” another viewer says.

“There are easy options to designate that the order could not be picked up and you can give a reason why. Any dasher who has a problem, it’s with them, not the store or the customer,” a third adds.

They’re right. According to DoorDash’s website, the app will mark the store closed if a Dasher reports it. The driver will still receive half the pay for the order.

Viewers make suggestions for DoorDash

Several food service workers place the blame on DoorDash, and shared their own experience with the platform.

“I work at Sonic, and we get phantom orders sometimes. We tell the dasher and ask them to report it (since we can’t cancel on our end), and they just drop the order. And somebody else picks it up to come harass us for it and we gotta start all over,” one shares.

“Dude, I had this happen one time. A DoorDash driver came to Chipotle 30 minutes after we closed and the person asked us if we could remake their food. We literally had no food left,” another says.

“Yeah, this was the worst part about it. One time we had three dashers for the same order while trying to close and one of them kept yelling through the door,” a third adds.

In response, others suggest improvements to the app to prevent issues between DoorDash drivers and food service workers.

“I don’t understand why DoorDash/UberEats don’t just have stores log in and out of the apps the same way drivers do. Because this seems to happen a lot,” one writes.

The Daily Dot reached out to @zurawr96 via TikTok direct message and comment. We also contacted Crumbl Cookies and DoorDash via email for further comment.

