‘HEAR ME OUT go to the store and say you got them but one is a diff size’: Woman says her Crocs shrunk after she left one in the car

There are certain things you never leave in a hot car: perishable food, electronics, or—heaven forbid—a pet. Bet you didn’t know that you needed to add Crocs to that list.

In a six-second video, Cecilia (@literallycecilia) reminded viewers about the hazards of Croc ownership. As of Wednesday morning, her video had more than 785,000 views.

“I made a rookie mistake and left my brand new platform Crocs in the car and they shrunk unevenly,” she wrote in the text overlay. She then showed viewers her Crocs. The one left in the car was noticeably smaller than the other.

Cecilia tagged Crocs in the caption, asking if they “wanna hook a girl up.”

But viewers had different ideas for Cecilia.

“HEAR ME OUT go to the store and say you got them but one is a diff size and maybe they’ll exchange it,” one commenter wrote.

“Boil them then throw them on your feet when they’re hot and they’ll mold and stretch back out. It works amazingly,” another said.

“I KNEW MINE SHRUNK NO ONE BELIEVED ME,” a third viewer offered.

Most Crocs are made of the brand’s proprietary “Croslite,” but its website doesn’t really elaborate on that substance’s makeup. The company’s online FAQ also doesn’t mention the potential for shrinkage, though it’s an open secret online. In fact, dozens of websites offer tips on how to un-shrink your Crocs—or shrink them if they’re too big.

A WikiHow article offered a few suggestions, such as heating the clogs back up and putting your foot back in them while they cool down. So, if all else fails, that one commenter was right: Put on a pot of boiling water and make Croc soup.

But Cecilia’s story had a happy ending: Crocs helped her out.

“I emailed them and they’re sending me a new pair thanks Crocs!! Good to know you’re covered even if you’re just stupid,” Cecilia wrote onscreen in a subsequent video.

The Daily Dot has emailed Cecilia and Crocs for comment.