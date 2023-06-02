Cracker Barrel employee dancing with caption 'when the 2 top leaves a $20' (l) Cracker Barrel building with sign (c) Cracker Barrel employee dancing with caption 'waters all around' (r)

‘I live for the waters all around’: Cracker Barrel servers share things customers do that make their jobs easier

'When they are ready to order quickly during a rush.'

Posted on Jun 2, 2023

In a viral video posted to TikTok, a group of Cracker Barrel workers revealed the customer habits they “love to hear” while serving.

Dancing in their store’s serve alley, user Alex (@alexangul0) and her co-workers expressed their enthusiasm for high tips, “waters all around,” and single checks in the video, which has been viewed 1.7 million times since as of Friday.

@alexangul0 love to hear it #crackerbarrel #servertiktok #saveus #serverlife ♬ original sound – Reese

Their sentiments were echoed by other restaurant workers in the video’s comments.

“That one check is definitely my fav,” one agreed. 

“I love it when they order waters all around AND order cocktails like YESSS RUN UP THAT CHECK,” user Cailyn (@cailyn.amberr) wrote.

Many users expressed confusion over the celebration of “waters all around,” saying their stores had “drink scores” for servers and required them to be over a certain percentage.

“DO YALLS MANAGERS NOT SCREAM AT YOU FOR NOT SELLING DRINKS?” user Maggie (@bigb00tymag) asked incredulously. “I would cry if they all got water.”

“Asking us for crafted coffee/popular beverages is like asking McDonald’s for ice cream,” Alex replied. “Always out.” 

“I want them to order actual drinks,” another user revealed. “Pls don’t mess up my drink score.” 

User @emmascuticles said she “couldn’t imagine” being forced to push drinks other than water on customers.

“I’m counting on tips I’m not about to harass them to spend more money,” she wrote.

One server said they despised orders with water for everyone because they confused them when preparing checks.

“That’s how I would always split my checks by what they ordered to drink,” they shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alex via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Jun 2, 2023, 1:19 pm CDT

