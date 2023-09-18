‘My guests will die for the aesthetic’: Bride roasted for covering red exit signs ‘to save the wedding photos’

Dealing with a bridezilla comes with all sorts of risks but this might be the first recorded instance of one creating an actual fire hazard. One bride’s pursuit of the perfect aesthetic for the happiest day of her life might have turned into a safety violation when she decided to cover her venue’s emergency exit signs.

Thankfully, it appears all the guests escaped unscathed.

Professional wedding photographer and videographer Madison Anne (@madisonannestudio) captured the damning actions in a reaction video that she stitched to a bride’s TikTok post.

The original video, which has since been removed, was uploaded by Fiancé Bridget (@bridgezilla) and showed how the bride “cleverly” dealt with the annoying lighting issue caused by glowing red exit signs at her venue. She simply covered them up. It’s unclear where the venue in question is located, but the bride’s actions almost certainly broke local fire codes.

Despite removing the video in question, it’s still making waves on the internet. Madison’s reaction video now has over 4.6 million views and features the gobsmacked photographer responding to the shenanigans.

“[Literally] speechless – and I promise you, exit signs are not a big deal,” she writes in the video’s caption, referring to the fact that most professional photographers would be able to photoshop the sign so that they wouldn’t be visible in the wedding pictures.

In her video, Madison goes on to demonstrate how easy it is to use editing software to remove an annoying exit sign. “Imagine investing in a good photographer instead of breaking safety codes,” she writes in the video’s screen text.

Unsurprisingly, viewers used the stitch to put Fiancé Bridget on blast.

“It looks like she put wooden signs that say exit right below where the light up ones are – not that I agree but at least she did that,” a generous viewer wrote in the comments.

“Aesthetic > guest safety,” another added.

One viewer stated, “I have a BBA in risk management. The story behind every single piece of mandatory safety features is a TRAGEDY.”

Another viewer made a sarcastic and pointed comment that referred to a famous tragic fire, “Omg I did the same thing at my wedding! (It was triangle shirtwaist factory themed).”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Madison Anne and Fiancé Bridget via TikTok for further comment.