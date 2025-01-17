‘I just bought these tires. Pilot 4s. They cost me $2,600’: Man goes to Costco to get his Michelin tires worked on. Then the worker tells him something shocking

If you’re not very familiar with the inner workings of your car, you’re at risk of being scammed by mechanics.

There’s some data to back up this idea. A 2023 survey found that around 35% of car owners have been scammed by a mechanic. A majority of those scammed said such a thing was only possible due to their limited knowledge of cars.

The internet is full of stories of people being, or almost being, scammed while having their cars looked at. For example, one internet user claimed that a car mechanic messed up something on his mother’s car, and then tried to charge her $700 to fix it. Another showed how even “free” diagnostic checks at an auto shop can lead to hefty sums for you.

Now, a user on TikTok is calling out Costco after claiming that their auto center tried to scam him.

What happened to this man’s tires?

In a video with over 193,000 views, TikTok user @morningstar613240 says he went to Costco to get his tires changed. He was told that his tires were “no good,” with the mechanics allegedly beginning to take the tires away.

“Keep in mind, I just bought these tires last year. Pilot 4S’s,” the TikToker states. “They cost me close to $2,600.”

Immediately, the TikToker suspected a scam and told the staff to put the tires into his car.

“I’ve seen this before,” he says. “They tell you your tires are no [expletive] good, and then they keep the [expletive] tires and then you end up buying the tires.”

He also says the shop changed his oil and revved his engine, which he felt was unnecessary.

While the TikToker says he was able to avoid the alleged scam, he worries that others who don’t know cars as well as he does might be subject to hefty charges for fixes they don’t actually need.

“I can only imagine how they would treat, maybe—I’m sorry to say it, but maybe a female that doesn’t have a clue about things that they don’t need,” he explains. “When I’ve heard about this kind of thing about women going to mechanics and getting fleeced—’Oh, you need new brakes,’ the brakes are perfect; ‘you need new tires,’ tires are great—just screwing over people, just because they think they don’t know.”

To close he suggests that, if you don’t know your car very well, it may be smart to bring someone who’s knowledgeable about cars along with you to the mechanic.

Was this really a scam?

Immediately, commenters began to question the TikToker’s story.

“Just a heads up just because tires have tread don’t mean they don’t have issues,” said a user. “I’m a mechanic and have had to show ppl why they’re tires are no good even with lots of tread like broken cords.”

“After an oil change, you just need to have it running for 5-10 minutes if you aren’t driving immediately and rev up to around 2,000-3000 rpm for a few seconds. It should not be that loud, even for a STI,” stated a second. “Also, the tires are still your property and they have no right to keep it.”

While one cannot be sure of the TikToker’s situation, he certainly isn’t the first to complain about Costco’s tire services.

In a discussion on Reddit, one Costco customer said a faulty repair from the company led to issues with his tires down the line. Another alleged that they felt “burned” into buying a new tire after the company refused to honor a warranty, while a further claimed that the company “lost” his tires.

In the comments section, TikTokers offered their own tales of mechanic experiences gone awry.

“Midas did that to me said I couldn’t drive off unless I paid 2400$ for [brakes],” recalled a user. “I told tech my deductible was 500$ and I want my car.”

“I was floored lol, the tires had less than 100 miles on them. They were new with the truck, I ran them for 1 week. Then they gave every excuse as to why they didn’t put them in my truck lol,” added another.

“Had them out then on, when I picked my truck up I looked in the back and the tires they took off they tried to keep. I asked where my tires were and they said they didn’t know I would want them back,” wrote a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via media relations contact form and @morningstar613240 via TikTok direct message and comment.



