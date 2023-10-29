Customer uses holes to secure bottles in shopping cart hack

If you hate the sound of two glass bottles clinking together in a shopping cart or worry about your glass bottles breaking, these Costco shoppers have you covered. Here’s how to use the holes in the retailer’s shopping carts to secure bottles of wine.

The nine-second clip was uploaded by TikTok users and couple Jeff and Liz (@dailyoriginalvids), who post content about “cool life hacks, ridiculous skits, and more.” This time, they unveiled a hack a “Costco employee showed” them. In the clip, all of the wine bottles stood in the child’s seat of the shopping cart and one of the content creators wagged their fingers in disapproval. Then, they picked up each bottle, and laid them down, sliding the top of the bottle into the holes of the shopping cart to secure them in place. The video wrapped up with a thumbs up of approval.

The Daily Dot reached out to @dailyoriginalvids via TikTok comment and direct message. The video amassed 2.6 million views as of Oct. 29. In the comments, viewers agreed this is a good idea.

“If that ain’t a PSA, I don’t know what is,” one viewer commented.

“Very clever idea. But why does the Costco employee know how to do this?” a second commented.

However, others shared different methods.

“Now roll them over so that the barcode is accessible and the checkout peeps will love it,” one user suggested.

“Why not grab a empty box if you know you’re getting a witches brew of wine,” a second remarked.

“I have wine bags. But I am a professional,” a third stated.

Previously, small business owner Mary demonstrated the same hack. She did everything @dailyoriginalvids did. The content creator placed her two bottles of wine in the child’s seat of the cart, slid the top parts of the wine into the hole of a cart, and placed them down, holding them in place. In addition, other content creators shared different shopping cart hacks. Content creator Jesus Gerardo Garcia used the blue nylon safety belt in the child’s seat of a Walmart shopping cart and used the adjusters to make a “makeshift cup holder.” An ex-Aldi worker named Joe Bartolozzi advised against using your key in the shopping cart’s plastic dongle. Instead, he urges to ask for an employee for a quarter.