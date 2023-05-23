‘I could never as an introvert’: Costco shopper goes up to the food court 8 times for samples of the ‘viral crispy wings,’ mashed potatoes, and carnitas

Costco shopper and TikToker @ijustwanttoeat has made a name for herself on TikTok by sharing and reviewing viral Costco finds. Many of her videos feature her at the food court trying a variety of different testers that she rates.

The TikToker, who boasts 18,200 TikTok followers, recently said she was lucky enough to catch Costco on a “boujee” day because the members-only store was giving out items like wings, mashed potatoes, and carnitas as samples. All shoppers had to do was ask for them at the food court.

In a video that’s received over 400,000 views so far, @ijustwanttoeat gets eight different testers. She gives what she calls the “viral crispy wings” a 1,000 out of 10 and lauds the wings for being “GIGANTIC.” She gives the mashed potatoes a seven, and she gives the carnitas a seven for being “a bit dry.” The cheese gets a six, the lowest rating out of all the items she tries.

Many viewers told the Costco aficionado that she could have made a meal out of the testers.

“Girl u need to make a mini meal out of all the testers,” suggested one of the viewers.

“Grab 3 of those and get some rice from home and it will be a whole meal I can’t believe those wings are free,” another said.

Others remarked on how their introversion would prevent them from going up and asking for samples at the food court. “I could never as an introvert,” one of the top comments reads.

It’s likely the TikToker sampled the Foster Farms Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings, which, according to Eat This, Not That, is the Costco product of the moment after a redditor lauded them as the “best wings I ever bought.” The wings reportedly come pre-cooked but frozen and are available in two flavors: Classic Buffalo and Sweet Chipotle BBQ.

The Daily Dot reached out to @ijustwanttoeat via TikTok comment and to Costco via an online form.

