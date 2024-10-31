‘That’s how to cheat the system’: Costco shopper reveals how to hack your membership to get rewards points in cash

Costco is a popular shopping destination for those who want to save a little bit of money, buy in bulk, or both.

Featured Video

Over the years, many stories from the chain have gone viral. People have noted the store’s generous return policy, as well as the incredible deals that can be had as reasons for their continued membership.

Costco also offers cash back rewards for certain tiers of its membership. Now, a user on TikTok has revealed a method that allows shoppers to get the most out of these rewards.

Can you get cash back from Costco rewards?

In a video posted to her TikTok account, user Kriss (@krissmemore) shared a “little tip” for Costco executive members looking to maximize their yearly 2% rewards.

Advertisement

For context, a Costco Executive membership costs an additional $65 per year. And it provides shoppers with a household card alongside a 2% reward on purchases made throughout the year.

While Kriss says that, normally, members must spend their reward in-store, she claims that there is a loophole for getting cash back.

“If you were to buy one item, like a pack of bananas, for $4, and you have, like, [a] $300 coupon or gift card, … they will give you the rest in cash back,” she says.

In Kriss’ case, she mentions that she hadn’t redeemed her rewards in two years, giving her two sizable checks.

Advertisement

“I literally bought four items. … And the rest, they gave me all back in money,” she states.

There’s little official documentation from Costco supporting this idea. However, a thread on Reddit contains many comments that suggest others were able to get cash back for their rewards. Though some claimed that there were limitations on the amount they could receive in cash.

In the comments section, users shared their successes about using this advice, with some saying that it was even easier than what Kriss laid out in her video.

Advertisement

“I jut cash it and pay my items with my card and keep accumulating $,” said a user.

“You can absolutely cash it out for cash. You just have to do it at a Costco,” added another.

“I have always cashed mine. Never any problems,” declared a third.

That said, others noted that the cashback wasn’t necessary, as they knew that they would inevitably spend the money at Costco once more.

Advertisement

“The money is just gonna go right back to Costco anyways,” laughed a commenter.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via media contact form and Kriss via Instagram and TikTok DM.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.