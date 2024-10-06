‘You can’t get attached to anything at Costco’: Shopper demands answers after discovering giant mix-and-match muffins will be discontinued

It seems Costco’s 12-pack mix-and-match muffins have officially been discontinued. Customers have mixed feelings.

Costco worker warning

Just a few days ago, a Costco worker went viral for sharing an upcoming change.

In the video, which has more than 780,000 views, Costco worker Kenia Anderson (@keniaanderson14) shared that not only are the 12-pack mix-and-match muffins no longer available, but they’re also going to be smaller than their predecessors.

At least, that’s what Costco workers were informed of. They were told that the company would be switching to 8-packs that would not have the option of flavor mixing. While the muffins will be smaller, they were supposed to be “higher quality,” Anderson recounted.

She warned that the change would come to her location in a week but that other Costco locations may have quicker or slower timelines.

“I recommend stocking up and freezing them or just enjoying them while they last,” Anderson said.

The change is here

Anderson was not only spot-on about the impending change, but she was also right about the fact that some locations are already getting the updated muffins.

In a viral video with nearly 2 million views, Costco customer Linda (@lindabaabaa) shared that not only did her Costco make the change, but it happened nearly a month ago.

“Costco explain yourself!!! Where at the OG giant muffins,” the text overlay on the video read.

Filming from inside her local Costco, Linda showed that they had a sign alerting members that not only are the 8-pack muffins the new standard, but they’re also NOT eligible to mix and match flavors.

“Each package sold individually,” the sign reads.

Now, if you want two flavors, you’ll have to go home with 16 muffins instead of the previous 12.

Linda noticed that on top of the muffins being smaller, the recipe wasn’t to her standards.

“Like I’m not sad about the change in quantity but they changed the whole recipe!” she commented.

“They used to be chunks now they’re chips. And they added a crumble to the blueberry one (that doesn’t even look that crumbly :(),” she added.

“You can’t get attached to anything at Costco,” a commenter wrote.

“Finally!!!! 12 jumbo muffins was too much!!!” a person rejoiced.

“They STILL didn’t listen to us. We just wanted the option to have 6 muffins… not 8 muffins. Costco,” another pointed out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Linda for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Costco via email.



