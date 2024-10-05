‘I recommend stocking up’: Costco worker issues warning about new change to the muffins coming soon

It seems everything is changing, and not for the better.

Featured Video

According to a Costco worker, the big box store known for its family-size quantities is cutting back on a popular item.

Muffins no more

In a TikTok, with over 780,000 views, Costco worker Kenia Anderson (@keniaanderson14) revealed that the large muffins are no more.

Advertisement

“If you love the Costco muffins that come in a 6-pack and you get two choices for $10, you might want to stock up and freeze them because they’re getting discontinued,” Anderson said. In the caption, she confirmed that the 12 muffins for the $10 deal will be discontinued.

She said this change is coming on Oct. 14 in her location and may not trickle to other locations for a few days or weeks before or after.

Anderson added that internally, they were told the company would be switching to 8-packs of “smaller muffins but higher quality.” They will allegedly all be one flavor instead of having the option for two.

“Just a heads up, if you like the really big muffins, I recommend stocking up and freezing them or just enjoying them while they last,” Anderson said.

Advertisement

So far, it seems the change has not been implemented at New York City Costcos, but that could change soon.

Potential backlash

While the Costco muffins don’t seem to have a cult following, there is something to be said about grocery stores making changes to already popular items.

Just recently, people started to notice that Whole Foods changed up their extremely popular berry chantilly cake (which has even made its way to weddings).

Advertisement

Not only did they make the individual to-go slices smaller (while keeping the price the same), but they also replaced the delightful fresh berries with a thick jam and seemingly cut down on the mascarpone cream.

Nathan Cimbala, a Whole Foods Market spokesman, told The New York Times that the change was to standardize the cake’s flavor profile, size, packaging, and price.

But fans accuse the organic grocery store, now owned by Amazon, of reducing the quality and potentially changing the formula so they can ship it in frozen to stores.

But the backlash was so swift that Whole Foods has reversed its decision.

Advertisement

While Costco’s muffins are no berry chantilly cake, this is a warning to grocers: Don’t mess with a fan favorite.

“I’m sick of Costco changing all the things I love. This is how I know I’m getting old. I’ve got beef with a grocery store,” a top comment read.

“I don’t want higher quality. I go there because it’s the only place I can get the giant muffins and I like them that way,” a person said.

Advertisement

“Our Costco in WA already has the 8 pack. It’s $6.99 and they’re really good. I found the others too big,” another shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anderson for comment via TikTok comment and direct message and to Costco via email.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.