‘When is it out?’: Costco is doing free soda and hot dog delivery through DoorDash. So, what’s the catch?

What’s the deal with Costco’s partnership with DoorDash to offer free delivery of soda and hot dogs? That’s what one TikTok user wants to know.

TikTok user @nunchakusdragon posted a video earlier in the week with information on the promotion. In the video, he says, “Costco just announced that their $1.50 hot dog and soda—they’re now offering free delivery.”

“So you can order it from the Costco app from your home, and they’re partnering with DoorDash to deliver it to your house,” he continues. “The wild thing is the delivery is free. It’s still $1.50. You don’t get any refills on the soda, of course, but you still get the soda.”

Is Costco partnering with DoorDash to deliver hot dogs?

@nunchakusdragon says, “My question is: How are they gonna make a profit on this? This seems like a huge loss for them. I don’t know what the costs are of the hot dog and soda, but it seems like it would be higher than $1.50. But you can bet your keister I’m gonna be ordering this $1.50 hot dog. Probably every day. A great way to save money.”

If this sounds too good to be true, that’s because it might be. Costco doesn’t appear to have announced any such partnerships with DoorDash.

When it comes to Costco hot dogs, the latest news comes from May. That’s when the company’s chief financial officer told investors the $1.50 price point is “safe” for the foreseeable future.

Viewers weigh in on the claim

In the comments, users appear mostly skeptical of the TikToker’s claims. Many said if it is true, there is likely a fine print.

One user wrote, “Service fee will probably be $17.99.”

A second user wrote, “DoorDash will have all kinds of fees.”

A third user wrote, “What’s wild is the soda would be as hot as a hot dog and the hot dog would be as cold as a soda by the time it gets to your house, lol.”

A fourth user asked, “When is it out? I’m on the app and see nothing.”

Another commenter indicates @nunchakusdragon is potentially known for tall tales. “You genuinely broke my heart with this one.” @nunchakusdragon replied with a purple heart emoji.

The Daily Dot reached out to @nunchakusdragon via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Costco via media contact form for comment.

