‘The pricing can’t be beat’: Viewers divided after Customer says you should buy car batteries at Costco

In a recent clip on TikTok by user @costcomarkhameast, the spotlight was thrown on the often-overlooked benefits of purchasing car batteries from Costco. But he meant Costco Canada, which got American viewers talking.

This video particularly underlines the value found in Kirkland batteries. The TikToker emphasizes the financial savings, unparalleled warranty, and customer service accompanying a seemingly mundane purchase like a car battery.

The TikToker articulates, “This is why you always buy your car batteries from Costco. The pricing can’t be beat. It’s the lowest price you’ll find on the Kirkland batteries.” This statement alone challenges consumers to rethink where they invest in automotive essentials. In an era where the search for value is constant, finding a car battery that doesn’t break the bank yet doesn’t skimp on quality is akin to striking gold. Kirkland batteries, as highlighted, apparently offer this rare blend of affordability and reliability.

However, the video delves deeper than just initial savings. “The warranty is incredible,” the speaker continues, detailing a 48-month full replacement guarantee—a promise that may outweigh offerings from other retailers. This warranty is a testament to the product’s quality and Costco’s confidence in their Kirkland brand. For any consumer weary of the frequent expenses tied to car maintenance, such a warranty is a strong deal.

Moreover, the clip touches on an often-overlooked aspect of purchasing a car battery—the core charge. Costco’s policy of refunding the $10 core charge upon the return of an old battery adds another layer of savings and encourages environmentally responsible recycling. This seemingly small gesture reflects a broader commitment to customer satisfaction and environmental sustainability. To be fair, however, TikToker is a major fan of Costco—it’s a dedicated page to the Markham East location.

One person in the comments noted the country difference, writing, “This got to be Canada ? Interstate batteries are usually at Costco and less than $100.” Another noted, “Costco USA only had interstate batteries. They used to give you a replacement if your battery failed with the warranty period now they just prorate the battery. Which is worse IMO.”

While Costco’s Kirkland batteries in Canada boast a compelling warranty and price point, it’s essential to note that policies may vary by country. An anecdote from a 2023 post on wrangertjforum.com highlights this difference: A customer shared their experience with Costco’s warranty policy in the United States. Upon returning to Costco to replace an Interstate battery that lasted four years and was out of warranty, the customer discovered that Costco’s battery warranty had evolved. Previously offering a generous 48-month replacement policy, it had shifted to a 36-month prorated warranty.

Under the new terms, if a battery fails at month 24, Costco refunds only one-third of the original purchase price, moving away from the full replacement benefit. This gradual shift in warranty terms from 48 months to a prorated 36 months underscores the need for consumers to stay informed about the specifics of warranty policies, as they can significantly influence the long-term value of their purchase.

Indeed in Austin, Texas, where the Daily Dot is located, Costco sells Interstate brand batteries. One for a 2019 Hyundai Elantra, for example, is $169.99

While succinct, this TikTok video challenges preconceived notions about where and why to purchase car batteries. It prompts viewers to consider the immediate cost, long-term value, and benefits of choosing Kirkland car batteries from Costco. As @costcomarkhameast wraps up the video with a casual yet informative tone, the message is clear: savvy consumers should look beyond the surface regarding automotive care purchases.

The Daily Dot reached out to @costcomarkhameast and Costco for comment.