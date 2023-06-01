‘At Holiday Inn you can use Igor and get like 40% off’: Hotel guest makes fake business cards to get parent company discount at check-in

A self-described “teacher learning to use my ADHD for good” has shared an amazing travel hack she’s billed as a “victimless crime.”

The advice comes from TikTok creator Ms Pozek, who entertained viewers with a video gaining more than 55,000 views in its first day on the platform since going up Wednesday. In the video, the creator gives a rapid-fire description of how companies broker deals with hotels and how pretending you work for those companies can give you access to those deals.

“So you know that hack of wherever you’re booking a hotel,” she began her video, “You put in like GE or IBM corporate code, and then you’re getting a really good price on a hotel because they negotiated deals, and you’re not supposed to do it unless you work with a company, but it’s a victimless crime.”

She then laid out the scenario that could likely happen: A person shows up at a hotel, checks in and is then asked who they work for. Ms Pozek alleges the person could tell a white lie and say they work for a company such as IBM, it’s likely they’d get a nice discount on their hotel stay.

She did caution that people might run into someone who ”actually wants to do their job” and presses for documentation.

She proposed they can either say they’re going to another hotel to avoid the grief or try another innovative solution.

“The owner of my dad’s company went as far as to make a fake business card that says he works for General Dynamics,” Ms Pozek shared. “With a fake email address and phone number and everything that actually leads back to him or somebody at the office, so that he can continue to get those codes in case anyone’s an asshole about it, which I think is really fun.”

She concluded, “This is one of the few times capitalism — it’s working, baby!”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

Searching for “hotel corporate codes” and “corporate hotel codes” on Google will turn up sites like Travel Season that share codes offering eligible travelers discounts of as much as 30%. However, the site warns, “Corporate rates are intended only for employees and authorized users. Make sure that you are eligible prior to booking and can show valid proof upon check-in.”

Commenters weighed in with their insights on the travel hack.

“At Holiday Inn you can use ‘Igor’ and get like 40% off,” one commenter said, revealing a common code.

“We banned ppl who did this at my Marriott once we caught on, especially if it’s a negotiated rate and not a discount,” one person noted.

The creator responded, “There’s definitely a difference between a corporate code and an ACTUAL discount discount, if something feels too good, it probably is!”

“This will get you on the do-not-reserve list for major chains,” one person added

Another person disagreed, “lol not true, I’ve been doing it for years.”