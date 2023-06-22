‘I need them restocked asap’: Worker takes viewers behind-the-scenes of the new cookie monster ice cream bars from Costco

Users on TikTok are losing their minds over the new Cookie Monster ice cream bars available at certain Costco locations.

Made by West Coast ice cream company Afters Ice Cream, the ice cream bar includes the company’s vibrant blue Cookie Monster ice cream, which contains vanilla, Oreo cookies, chocolate chip cookies, and fudge swirls. This ice cream is then dipped in chocolate for perfect servability.

While numerous users on TikTok have shared their own experiences with the ice cream, so too has the company itself. In a video with over 352,000 views, Afters (@aftersicecream) documents how the bars are made from start to finish.

In the comments section, users shared their delight for this sweet summer treat.

“THOSE ARE SO GOOD OML I HAD ONE THE OTHER DAY,” said a user.

“i bought these & they were so good! just like the cookie monster in shop,” offered another. “lowkey was confused by the box cause i thought there was more than bars.”

“I liked them! Just wished it came in a mini version,” shared a third.

“already tried them. 2 thumbs up!!!” exclaimed an additional user.

However, some users had less than positive experiences with the company’s ice cream.

“Afters is legit the worst ice cream I’ve ever had,” stated a commenter. “my ice cream was straight up foamy so low quality.”

“They would be way better without the chocolate,” said a second.

“There 15$ for 10 bars tho,” detailed a further TikToker.

Still, that didn’t stop users from getting excited about potentially trying the ice cream snack—once they could find it, that is.

“I saw them on Saturday and went back to get them yesterday but they were all sold out,” recalled a user.

