‘The worst thing someone can tell you is NO’: Concert-goers use hack for getting better seats at the Beyoncé concert

With concert ticket prices getting more expensive by the day, it’s understandable that one wouldn’t want to shell out for premium seats.

However, some options available at events are so bad that it’s strange that fans are even charged to take them. For example, Harry Styles recently caught flack after a “restricted view” ticket for one of his shows left fans staring at a curtain for the entire show.

For those who are in this position, TikTok user @lkdafrk has some advice: Just ask for an upgrade.

In a video with over 605,000 views, the TikToker shows how her simple request led from her being in nosebleed seats to having a prime spot closer to the stage at the Beyoncé concert.

“This is your sign to ask for an upgrade at your next concert,” she wrote in the caption. “It may not be floor seats, but itll be better than what you had. And remember, being NICE goes a long way!”

According to the TikToker, actually getting the upgrade took a little bit of work.

“I asked a few different ppl before I met this really nice lady who walked me to str8 to guest services & that’s where they were giving the upgrades,” she detailed. As for what it cost to get the seats upgraded, the TikToker said that it was “Free boo. No secret. I just went to guest services and asked for a closer seat!”

She also offered some additional advice in comments. “My advice! Go early! Be nice and show your enthusiasm for being there. Don’t stop at the first No and be grateful for any upgrade you receive,” she said.

In the comments section, some users spoke about the efficacy of the tip—or, at the very least, the value in trying it.

“They gave me a upgrade from no view seats to lower bowl club seating,” recalled a user.

“Me and my mom were sitting separate and they literally just gave us 2 seats in the front of a concert,” shared another. “I got sang to. I was so happy lol.”

“Love this! We had a bit of an obstructed view, and they put us in the Beyhive,” offered a third.

“My grandfather always told me that ‘the worst thing someone can tell you is NO’ a lot of times we don’t even ask!” exclaimed an additional TikToker.

However, some said that this advice wouldn’t always work out.

“I was there and asked if there were any upgrades available. They said ‘we never do upgrades. It would be impossible. It’s not even worth asking,’” stated a commenter.

“The way i asked very nicely and explained my friends we’re separated at Allegiant and they yelled at me,” wrote a second.

“I try everytime,” claimed a further TikToker. “Doesn’t work for me.”

