‘$300 frame and my envelope looking nice’: College graduate asks framer to frame their diploma. It backfires

A recent graduate from Texas State University went viral after he documented how his diploma was framed.

TikToker Lefty (@majedsin) took his degree to a framing store so he could hang it in a place of honor. The video begins with the creator setting his diploma down on the framer’s table. Noticeably, the diploma is still in the envelope it was delivered in.

A text overlay reads: “Took my diploma to get it framed and this is what I got back weeks later.”

The video then cuts to show the final result: a perfectly framed envelope. Lefty took the situation in stride, joking in his caption, “$300 frame and my envelope looking nice.”

The clip was viewed 2.4 million times and gained over 191,000 likes as of publication, with users applauding Lefty’s sense of humor and discussing his options. Some suggested he keep the envelope exactly the way he received it.

“Please leave it like this!! It’s so funny,” a user said.

“Should hang that in your office. It’s a conversation starter and a funny story all in one,” a second agreed.

“I would actually get the diploma out of the envelope, have it framed, then return the envelope back to its frame. Hang them next to each other,” another suggested.

Professional framers hopped in the comments to add their two cents as well.

“I used to work at a custom frame shop & I ABSOLUTELY had coworkers who would have done this,” a user said.

“As a framer this is literally so funny bless,” another added.

“I’m a framer and i literally don’t know how this could happen but also I get it,” a third remarked.

“When it’s your job to frame and not to open envelopes. In my opinion that’s quality customer service,” a fourth joked.

Professional framers are trained to preserve art and assist with making the most ascetically pleasing choice possible when it comes to the display of your special document or object. One way to ensure you’ve picked a good framer is to ensure they are a member of the Professional Picture Framers Association (PPFA), and that their shop is a certified by the organization.

While the rule that framers aren’t allowed to alter a customer’s art backfired for Lefty, professionals usually offer a range of options that DIY frames do not.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lefty via TikTok comment for further information.