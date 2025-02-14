This is so informative’: Expert says you should drink Coke Zero, Olipop Vintage Cola, and Poppi Classic Cola within 30 minutes. Here’s why

Soda is known to cause cavities because of the high sugar content and acid levels that eat tooth enamel away. A popular dentist on TikTok, Dr. M (@dr.m_), is sharing how you can minimize cavities while still enjoying your favorite sodas, whether that be Coke Zero, Olipop Vintage Cola, or Poppi Classic Cola.

The dentist posts dental content for his 784,000 followers. In a clip with over 114,000 views, he has cans of Coke Zero, Olipop Vintage Cola, and Poppi Classic Cola lined up on a table.

“Which is more likely to cause cavities?” he asks.

Coke Zero

First up is Coke Zero. He pops the can open and pours it into a clear plastic cup. “Coke Zero has 0 grams of sugar because it is sweetened by aspartame,” he says. Aspartame is a low-calorie artificial sweetener that is 200 times sweeter than natural sugar, according to WebMD.

He then pulls out a pH test strip.

“We’re gonna be using pH strips to measure, and if it’s in this red, orange, or yellow range,” the content creator says, pointing to the three colors at the end of the strip, “it’s acidic.”

PH strips measure how acidic and basic a solution is, using a 0-14 range. If it’s acidic, it will fall between 0 and 6. Seven is neutral, and 8 to 14 is basic.

When Dr. M dips the strip into the soda and pulls it out, it is between red and orange. “So, it’s, like, probably about a pH about 3.5,” he says, noting it’s acidic.

Olipop Vintage Cola

Next up is plant-based, prebiotic soda, Olipop Vintage Cola. “Contains 3 grams of sugar and depending on the flavor, they contain three to 5 grams of sugar. But they’re also sweetened by Stevia,” the dentist says.

According to Olipop’s website, this flavor only has 2 grams of sugar. The dentist repeats the same process and dunks the test strip into the beverage. It’s a shade lighter than Coke Zero. “It’s slightly better than Coke Zero, but probably closer to a 4 or 4.5,” the dentist says.

Poppi Classic Cola

Lastly, Dr. M moves on to Olipop competitor and another prebiotic soda, Poppi. He focuses specifically on the Classic Cola flavor. Like the previous sodas, he cracks open the can and dumps the contents into a cup. “So, Poppi’s Classic Cola contains 5 grams of sugar, and I think most of their flavors contain 5 grams of sugar, and it is also sweetened by Stevia,” he says. “But the difference between Poppi vs. Olipop is that it contains apple cider vinegar. So, I wonder how much more acidic it is.”

Afterward, he douses the strip in the contents, and it’s a dark orange.

“Bit darker than the Olipop,” he says. “Still very acidic.”

The verdict

“Here’s the conclusion: All of these can cause cavities. But this is what you need to remember: If the pH of whatever you’re drinking is less than 5.5, if you’re drinking or sipping on it for longer than 30 minutes, it can put your teeth in a state of demineralization,” Dr. M states. “How you need to treat all these are the same. Drink them as a treat [in] less than 30 minutes and rinse with water afterwards.”

Viewers appreciated the info

“This is a great explanation and comparison video doc!” one viewer praised.

“This is the type of content I’ve been looking for. Thank you,” a second applauded.

“This is so informative thank you,” another concurred.

Instead of taking the doctor’s advice, others had alternatives.

“My conclusion is to drink water because olipop hurts my teeth,” one user stated.

“Maybe I should drink my poppi with a straw??” a second questioned.

A third took this as a challenge, saying, “So I have the go ahead to chug my @OLIPOP in less than 30 minutes….. Deal!”

Can these tips prevent cavities?

When you drink your favorite soda, the sugar and acid inside expose your teeth to harmful bacteria that create tooth decay. The quicker you finish your soda, the less the exposure. Once you finish it, rinse with water to remove the excess sugar.

What about drinking the soda through a straw?

Straws can help protect your teeth from sugary liquids. And how you position your straw in your mouth matters. Place the straw toward the back of your mouth so that the liquid doesn’t hit your teeth.

