“Can’t afford name-brand anymore”: ALDI is famous for its dupes of products like Oreos and Chips Ahoy! Now Mondelez is suing the grocery chain for it

The maker of popular snacks like Oreos and Chips Ahoy! is suing Aldi for making dupes of its products, sparking discussion on TikTok.

Why is Mondelez suing Aldi for snack dupes?

Mondelez International, which makes Oreos, Chips Ahoy!, Ritz crackers, and more, launched a lawsuit against the budget-friendly grocery chain, claiming that the dupes’ packaging deceives customers.

“Defendant [ALDI] seeks to ride the coattails of the substantial reputation of the Mondelēz Trade Dresses in order to benefit from its power of attraction, fame and/or prestige,” the lawsuit alleges.

Mondelez claims that Aldi copies packaging for its Chips Ahoy!, Nilla Wafers, Nutter Butter, Oreos, saltine crackers, Ritz crackers, and Wheat Thins, as reported by RetailWire.

The company says that Aldi’s snack dupes’ fonts, logos, colors, and product images too closely resemble those of the name-brand products.

What do customers think of the snack dupe lawsuit?

Customers shared their thoughts in the comments of a TikTok by KCAL News discussing the lawsuit. Many claimed that they aren’t confused by the packaging and know they’re buying a knockoff.

“We ain’t confused. We noticed the price difference. Non-brand is cheaper,” one said.

“We ain’t paying for brand-name anything in 2025. Come after Aldi, you come after all of us!!!” another wrote.

“No confusion. It is obvious the price difference though. Maybe Oreo could work on bringing their prices down instead of insisting on having a monopoly,” a third added.

“They’re not deceiving customers. We are all poor and we can’t afford name brand anymore,” a fourth remarked.

Others said they prefer Aldi’s dupes because they lack certain chemicals they try to avoid.

“And we should sue Oreo for their toxic ingredients they’ve added over the years in the name of profit,” a commenter wrote.

“No confusion Aldi brand don’t have the b s chemicals,” another said.

“Oreo mad because their cookies are full of chemicals and we’re buying Aldi brand,” a third explained.

Others pointed out Mondelez’s hypocrisy to sue over Oreo cookies, which themselves were a copy of Hydrox cookies. National Biscuit, later Nabisco, launched Oreos in 1912 as their own very similar version of the Sunshine cookies that debuted in 1908.

“Hilarious because Oreo cookies are a copy of Hydrox cookies,” one user said.



