“Had we been about 2 minutes earlier, we would have been in the water”: Passenger calls Norwegian Cruise Line “epic fail” after ship detaches from pier and man falls overboard

A passenger shares the scary moment when Norwegian Cruise Line passengers fell from the ship due to strong winds detaching it from the pier in Sicily, Italy.

Why did Norwegian Cruise Line passengers go overboard?

Brian Koning, one of the passengers on the ship, recounts the experience on Facebook.

“As we realized what was happening, the ship was breaking away from the dock,” Koning says in a Facebook video. “We noticed that the ramps for people to walk back onto the ship had fallen. There were individuals on one of the ramps.”

Koning claims he saw an elderly woman fall in and hit her head. Her husband jumped in after her.

“Had we been about 2 minutes earlier, we would have been in the water,” Koning writes on Facebook.

In a statement to People, a Norwegian Cruise Line spokesperson said, “On duty crew members were able to immediately assist the guest from the water and see that they were evaluated by the medical team.”

“The ropes were snapping one by one every 15 seconds,” Koning continues. Eventually, the boat releases into the port and is held in the ocean.

Koning acknowledges that the strong winds that caused the boat to break away from the port were an “act of god.” However, he criticizes the lack of communication from the captain and Norwegian Cruise Line.

“For over seven hours, there was no communication,” he claims. “There were rumors flying around that we were going to have to take buses an hour and meet the ship in another port.”

He says the passengers on shore did not have access to food or water.

“This was an epic fail,” he exclaims at the end of the clip.

What does social media say about the situation?

In the comments of Koning’s video, Facebook users critique Norwegian Cruise Line for how it handled the unprecedented situation.

“Complete customer service failure. No emergency preparation. Hard to believe,” one wrote.

“My close friend who is on that cruise texted me about that incident. The lack of communication from the cruise ship is totally unacceptable,” another said.

“Wow…just wow!! So many EPIC fails,” a third remarked.

