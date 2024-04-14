‘First Response has never done me dirty’: Woman says this type of pregnancy test can often be wrong. She’s not the only one

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after calling out pregnancy tests created by the company ClearBlue.

In a video with over 2.5 million views as of Sunday, TikTok user Andie (@yagirlandie_) says that, following a shorter-than-usual period, she asked her husband to pick her up a pregnancy test. When he returned, he had purchased her a blue dye test made by ClearBlue.

“I never buy blue dye tests because they are known for having false positives with their lines,” explains Andie.

Upon taking the test, Andie learned that, according to the test, she was pregnant.

However, Andie wasn’t too sure. So, the following day, she went to her local Dollar General and bought another test, this one a pink dye test. After taking the test, she learned that she was not, in fact, pregnant.

As a result of this predicament, Andie says she’s swearing off blue dye tests like ClearBlue.

“First Response—sponsor me, baby,” she states. “I always buy these. First Response has, I’m telling you, never done me dirty.”

While ClearBlue and other blue dye pregnancy tests are generally reliable, their readings can be confusing due to their prominent “evaporation lines.”

As explained by Kate Freeman for OVUM, “Blue-dye tests have garnered a reputation for producing blue evaporation lines. It remains uncertain whether these tests are genuinely more prone to evaporation lines or if the lines are more likely to be mistaken for a positive result, as a greyish evaporation line can resemble a blue positive line.”

“The vast majority of the women we surveyed believe that tests using pink dye are a necessity as blue dye tests are renowned for leaving evaporation lines,” writes Freeman.

In the comments section, users shared their own less-than-pleasant pregnancy test stories.

“My false positive turned into twins,” claimed a user.

“I can only do digital tests bc otherwise i’ll carry that test around for an hour looking at it in different angles and lighting convincing myself i’m pregnant,” added another.

“Clear blue did me so dirty the test said negative and I was indeed pregnant with twins,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to ClearBlue via its website contact form and Andie via email.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.