‘The Kia of homes’: Homeowner warns against Clayton Homes after her kitchen starts ‘falling apart’ a few years in

A homeowner is warning others against Clayton Built modular homes after she says her kitchen started to come apart less than a decade after being built.

In a TikTok video that received over 8,800 views, Kel (@kellvt08) explains the reason behind her PSA.

Kel admits that there are certain positive features of the Clayton homes, like the fact that they are fast and simple to build. But she says homeowners looking to build a new home should still steer clear of the company.

“For those of you who are in the market for a new house, and you’re thinking that you want a Clayton Modular Home because it’s fast and simple. No, no you don’t,” she says.

She says a contractor building a home with “sticks and mud” would probably make something sturdier than the Clayton Built home she paid for.

What are modular homes?

Modular houses like the one Kel purchased are built in a factory rather than constructed on site. Companies such as Clayton Built build prefabricated parts of the home in a facility, deliver these to the home site, and then assemble the home.

The homes are customizable, making them more affordable, and, depending on the type of foundation, they can even be relocated. Clayton offers models starting at under $150,000. According to CNN, elevated mortgage rates and a housing shortage have resulted in a surge of popularity for manufactured homes.

However, some customers, like Kel, argue that the price does not make up for the subpar quality of the build.

Kel’s complaint about Clayton homes

“We built this house here brand new eight years ago,” Kel says while standing in her kitchen.

“It is a Clayton modular home, and the cabinets, … they’re absolute trash. They all fall apart,” she says, adding that she even paid extra for the cabinets that she got.

Kel alleges she’s had to redo a lot of her cabinetry to simply make the kitchen functional. She then points to alleged bad workmanship on the mounted cabinets. She says the cabinets are “falling off the wall.” Kel says the tops of the cabinets “have all just fallen off.” And she says the drawers are also “falling apart.” Later, she mentions her bathroom cabinets are in a similar state.

“I also had them build my porches. I have already had to have my porch redone. Like I said, been here eight years exactly and had to redo all of that,” she says.

Kel adds, “It’s sad because my parents have been in their house for 35 years, and their cabinets are as good today as they were the day they were put in. So I feel jipped.”

Other Clayton owners share their woes

Many viewers of Kel’s video were also owners of Clayton Built homes, and they shared their thoughts in the comments.

“My lower cabinet broke less than 6 months into getting the home. BOTH my stairs to the outside fell apart by 2-3 years. I will never recommend a Clayton. So many more issues! It’s a 2021 model,” one person wrote.

“Same here one side of my kitchen I had to put a curtain because all of the doors feel off. My middle pillars are 2” too short so my house shakes so bad. Clayton is horrible,” another complained.

“Ours caught on fire before we even moved in. Have all sorts of electrical issues still. Cabinets are awful, showers don’t drain, 2nd kitchen faucet already leaking and we’ve been in it for 14 months,” said a third.

“Clayton is the Kia of homes,” one commenter said, about the longevity of the homes.

A few commenters also agreed with the TikToker about older homes being better quality.

“We were sooo close to getting a Clayton in 2021 when we came across our house now. It’s a brick 1950 and it has its problems (all due to the house flippers) but I’m so glad we didn’t go that route,” one person shared.

“My house was built in 1930, is anything level? No, but this sucker is standing strong lol,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kel via TikTok and Clayton Homes via Instagram direct message.

