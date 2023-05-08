‘No need to spend $500 on nachos at the theatres!’: Customer finds Cineplex nacho cheese for less than $5

A woman revealed in a viral TikTok that she found the nacho cheese used in Cineplex movie theaters for under $5.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Mindy (@mmindyy23) where she unveiled shelves of Cineplex Big Screen Snax Jalapeño nacho cheese. According to MovieFoodPrices.com, a plate of nachos at the movie theater chain costs $6.99.

However, Mindy was able to find the cheese in a container of four individual cups for $4.97. In the caption, the content creator revealed she found the cheese at a store called Giant Tiger.

The Giant Tiger is a convenience store located in Canada. The store sells a variety of items, including, “home goods, women’s, kids & men’s fashion, groceries, seasonal products, and more.” Cineplex is a Canadian movie theater chain with over 160 locations across the country.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mindy via TikTok comment. The video garnered over 33,000 views as of Monday, where viewers praised the nacho cheese and the price.

“Ooh yay! I use the cheese for homemade fries supreme and it’s so good but I ran out and couldn’t find more guess I’m checking GT this weekend!” one viewer said.

“The price is right,” a second commented.

“Tried it and will definitely buy it again soo good,” a third wrote.

However, other viewers felt differently and criticized Giant Tiger’s nacho cheese.

“They’ve had it for a long time, and it’s def not the same as theatre. it’s sour af,” one person criticized.

“Ok but why does it look like it’s been sitting there since 2006,” a second stated.

“But it’s gross,” a third remarked.