A short history of the ‘Chopper Crying’ meme from ‘One Piece’

The “Chopper Crying” meme features an image of the character Chopper from the anime series “One Piece,” crying in the snow with his breath visibly emanating from his mouth. The meme, which took off in 2022, originates from a poignant scene in the ninth “One Piece” movie, “Episode of Chopper Plus: Bloom in Winter, Miracle Sakura.”

‘One Piece’: A cultural phenomenon

“One Piece,” created by Eiichiro Oda, is a massively popular manga and anime series. It follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. The series is renowned for its storytelling, world-building, and humor, and it has been adapted into movies and an anime series. As of November 2023, it holds the record for the best-selling manga series in history.

Tony Tony Chopper in ‘One Piece’

Tony Tony Chopper, also known as “Cotton Candy Lover,” is a fictional character in the manga series “One Piece.” He is the Straw Hat Pirates’ doctor and stands out for his ability to transform into various forms due to the Zoan-type Human-Human Fruit. Chopper’s backstory, which involved him being rejected by his herd and his journey with the Straw Hat Pirates, adds depth to his character and the emotional weight of the scene in which he cries.

Origins of the meme

The origin of this meme can be traced back to the movie’s release in Japan when the image of Chopper crying in the snow gained attention among audiences. The image became popular after a trailer featuring the scene was posted on YouTube in August 2007, attracting over 496,000 views over 14 years.

Spread and evolution

In 2022, the image started gaining traction as a meme when artists and content creators began using the image in various edits and redraws. Examples include an artist on Twitter who posted an edited image of Chopper crying with a comedic addition. YouTuber Smotheryaxe1414 created videos where the screenshot of Chopper crying moved to the beat of music. Another notable contribution came from YouTuber Roblox Gamer 33, who uploaded the video with a crying sound effect in the background.

The meme’s popularity soared on YouTube, Twitter, and TikTok throughout August and September 2022. It became closely associated with the “One Piece Is Real” meme, in which user edits featured the “One Piece” characters along with the Kanye West song, “Dark Fantasy.” The image of Chopper crying became a staple in these edits, as well as other reinterpretations and parodies.

Artistic variations of ‘Chopper Crying’

In September 2022, the “Chopper Crying” meme became a popular subject in artistic redraws. Artists began reimagining the scene of Chopper crying with characters from other anime and video games. Notable examples included redraws that featured Pochita from “Chainsaw Man,” Link from “The Legend of Zelda,” and Iggy from “JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.”

‘One Piece Is Real’ redraws

Along with the “Chopper Crying” redraws, other frames from “The One Piece Is Real” meme also became popular templates. Artists often redrew multiple frames, including the image of chopper crying, to create new versions of the meme that featured characters from various media.

The “Chopper Crying” meme exemplifies the far-reaching impact of anime culture in the digital age. It showcases how a single image from a beloved series can transcend its original context to become a versatile and widely recognized element of internet culture. The meme not only entertains but also pays homage to the emotional depth and character development that make “One Piece” a revered series among fans worldwide.