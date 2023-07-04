A Chipotle manager was allegedly fired after a TikTok video of him calling the police on a customer went viral.

The TikToker, who goes by @user875640854 on the app, posted a video on May 29 showing the tail end of his heated confrontation with the manager. The video has accumulated over 303,100 views.

“I’m happy to call and get you kicked out,” the general manager says at the start of the recording, adding, “If you just leave… it’ll be fine.”

The TikToker reportedly came to the restaurant to make a complaint about an order of two bowls missing steak but failed to provide evidence as the order has already been eaten.

As the manager speaks to the police on the phone, the customer can be heard saying, “If this goes viral… You’re gonna see.”

The video received a mixed reception in the comments, with many viewers coming to the defense of the manager.

“If you eat the food and don’t make the complaint until it’s gone, that’s on you. Otherwise everyone would scam them,” one user wrote.

“Your kids ate the food and you came back expecting more food? lol,” a second commenter added.

“Bro, who eats the entire meal then goes back for a refund?????? That’s embarrassing” a third commenter remarked.

However, some viewers sympathized with the customer and criticized Chipotle and the manager.

“@Chipotle it’s getting out of hand customer service a 0-10,” one commenter said.

“@Chipotle y’all gonna fire that GM and crew?” another questioned.

It seems that this last commenter got an answer on June 29, when the TikToker posted a follow-up video, claiming that the general manager has been fired.

The TikToker, who wrote, “removing Davin as GM was the right decision” in the description of the video, showed footage of a Chipotle business card with the name “Maria Lopez” listed as the general manager of the restaurant.

This video received more negative feedback than the first one, as the comment section quickly flooded with angry messages from viewers who were critical of the TikToker’s conduct.

“You could’ve simply called customer service and told them they made your order incorrectly and could’ve got a free entree or a full refund…,” one commenter wrote.

“If you get an employee fired for something this minuscule it only shows that ur unhappy in life and want to project. He’s got a family too,” a second user said.

“I don’t believe in getting anyone fired for doing what they believe right. i would’ve personally given you the steak but this just isn’t cool,” a third commenter remarked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @user875640854 via TikTok comment and to Chipotle via its press email.