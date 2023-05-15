‘Then the people act dumbfounded about the wait’: Chipotle tries to close early when they’re understaffed. But customers keep coming in

In a viral TikTok video, a Chipotle customer filmed patrons ignoring a sign telling them that the store will be closing early because it was understaffed. The clip has amassed over 3.4 million views and 239,000 likes since it was shared on May 10.

User @yupsurebud‘s video sparked a litany of responses from folks who expressed sympathy for the Chipotle employees. A number of folks said that they’ve worked for the Mexican-style food chain and that the influx of orders they receive at any given time is staggering.

The paper sign on a chair in the restaurant reads, “Due to a staffing issue we are closing early tonight. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The TikToker then pans their camera up over the chair to show a mass of trash piling up in a waste receptacle filled with brown paper bags, disposable cups, carry-out containers and other refuse. They then scan the restaurant to show several customers waiting in line for their food in the restaurant. The patrons in the nine-second video are seemingly unheeding the sign on the chair telling shoppers the location is understaffed.

Some viewers found it strange that even though the TikToker acknowledged that this particular Chipotle was “hurting bad,” they still decided to stand in line and add to the congestion employees were experiencing.

“*shows how short staffed and busy Chipotle is* *stands in line*” one commenter wrote.

Someone else penned, “the fact that people still have the audacity to wait in line.”

A third TikToker expressed how they couldn’t believe anyone would still try to get themselves food despite seeing the sign. “The way y’all are still waiting is so crazy to me,” they shared.

“And people STILL going in there staring and probably complaining, people are so dense to others wellbeing,” another wrote.

Others who’ve also worked in the service industry sympathized with the Chipotle employees.

“I’ve experienced this, the customer do not care,” one claimed.

“Then the people act dumbfounded about the wait when the line is that long,” another noted.

One TikToker speculated that the rush was primarily due to online orders. “Their needs to be a limit on mobile orders and not just for chipotle. They cannot keep up,” they argued.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle via email and @yupsurebud via TikTok comment.