Customer who eats Chipotle ‘every single day’ confronts a worker who ‘doesn’t like’ him. It backfires

When you eat at a restaurant literally every day, should the employees act like you’re a friend? If not, would you confront them about it? Or just grab your burrito bowl and go?

Alabama native Dillon Wareham’s love for Chipotle Mexican Grill apparently knows no bounds. He’s more than 700 days into an attempted 1000-day streak of eating at the fast-casual food chain every single day, with no signs of letting up.

But a recent TikTok he posted has stirred up some controversy among his viewers.

In a TikTok captioned, “Eating chipotle everyday can be a problem i guess,” Wareham (@dillonwareham) talks about confronting a Chipotle employee he felt didn’t like him. The video, posted four days ago, has over 208,200 views and counting.

But most viewers commenting on it aren’t cool with Wareham’s behavior.

In the video, Wareham tells his viewers to let him “tell you about a time where a new employee didn’t like me.”

“So, this new girl started, and, of course, I’m in here every single day, so she’s seen me every day,” he starts. He goes on to say that he can “see on her face that she was just like, ‘Ugh. This guy’s here again.’ I don’t know why. I never did anything to her.”

He says he “confronted” her, saying, “Look, I don’t know what it is; I don’t know why you don’t like me, but I can see it on your face.” He also says he told her that since he was in the restaurant daily, “you might as well like me.”

“We can be best friends. Like, legitimately, just smile, and we’re going to be best friends,” he says. “I’m sure I can be a little annoying, but I’d rather kill someone with kindness than create an actual problem.”

Some viewers commenting on the video were of another opinion. Namely, that Wareham’s confrontation was entitled and over the line.

One wrote, “Telling someone to smile at work just sounds annoying.”

Viewer avawatermelon1 (@avawatermelon1) said, “Sometimes regulars *assume* that they have a special bond with a worker and it’s just completely one-sided, we are unable to get out of it. I’d say just leave it alone. It can just lead to people becoming uncomfortable.”

One former cashier wrote, “I mostly had issues from guys who were regulars who thought we had a bond. I couldn’t leave so I had to be polite. They made me uncomfortable.”

Another replied, “It’s damn near parasocial…they don’t have to smile at you they’re not your friend they’re just giving a service.”

@dillonwareham Eating chipotle everyday can be a problem i guess 😂 ♬ original sound – Dillon Wareham

However, in the replies, Wareham stated that the situation had ended amicably and that he and the worker in question are “friends now.”

When questioned whether the worker was just having a bad day, Wareham stated, “It was like 5 days in a row. I would never say something for 1 day. I was very nice and now we’re friends.” In a separate reply, he said that after the confrontation, “She laughed we’re friends now.”

He also replied that he didn’t mean to imply that he had told the employee to smile. “Came across wrong on the video I didn’t tell her to smile lol,” he wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Wareham via Instagram direct message for further comment.