‘They charge $11 for this’: Chipotle customer forced to shred her own cheese for Al Pastor chicken quesadilla

In a world where fast-casual dining promises convenience and quality, one Chipotle customer’s experience has amused and outraged the internet. A recent TikTok video, capturing a less-than-satisfactory lunch ordeal, has sparked a conversation about customer expectations, portion sizes, and the lengths to which one might go for a decent meal.

The video, with 813,000 views as of Sunday, begins innocuously enough, with the customer, Mcknenna (@mckennaiseating), excitedly unwrapping a Chipotle quesadilla.

“I’ve got Chipotle again for lunch,” she announces, setting the stage for what she likely hoped would be a satisfying meal. However, the situation quickly devolves as she discovers the various shortcomings of her order.

First, there’s the vinaigrette—or lack thereof.

“They gave me one of these at first, and I was like, can I get a few more, please?” she recounts, highlighting a common grievance echoed in the top comments.

“Why do they only put a drop of vinaigrette in the containers?” a comment read. It’s a small detail, but one that speaks volumes about the perceived stinginess of the establishment.

But the real kicker comes when she realizes her quesadilla is missing a crucial ingredient: Cheese.

“Is there any cheese in this?” she wonders aloud, her confusion turning to disbelief and then frustration.

“They literally didn’t put cheese in this,” she laments, a sentiment that resonates with another top comment: “Shredding ur own cheese is dedication.”

Indeed, dedication is precisely what it takes, as the customer takes matters into her own hands, literally.

“Hold on. I’m shredding my own cheese,” she declares, in a last-ditch attempt to salvage her meal. It’s a moment that’s both comical and sad, highlighting the absurdity of having to complete the preparation of a dish that one has already paid for.

The video and its accompanying comments paint a picture of a fast-casual chain that’s perhaps too casual about its service and quality.

“They’re too expensive to be so disappointing,” reads another top comment, summarizing the sentiment of many viewers who expect more from a brand like Chipotle.

As Mckenna muses over the inconsistency of her Chipotle experiences, she touches on a broader issue that many patrons of the chain can likely relate to.

“Chipotle is easily the most inconsistent fast casual or fast food or whatever restaurant that I can ever go to, ever,” she observes. It’s a damning indictment of a brand that prides itself on fresh ingredients and customization.

In the end, the customer manages to enjoy her self-rescued quesadilla, and the experience reflects a complicated sentiment shared by many loyal customers: “They’re inconsistent. But, I keep going back. And they know I will,” she reflects, a poignant reminder of the brand loyalty Chipoltle has inspired over the years.

More than just a viral video, this story is a microcosm of the challenges facing the fast-casual dining industry. As customers demand more for their dollar, restaurants like Chipotle will need to reassess their approach to service, quality, and consistency. Otherwise, they risk leaving their patrons feeling shredded, much like the cheese that was missing from that Al Pastor Chicken quesadilla.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle and McKenna via email for further comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.