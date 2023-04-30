‘Girl don’t do this to the workers’: Dairy Queen customer lets her child order at the drive-thru. Not everyone likes the idea

Recently, TikTok user Ashlyn Ross (@ashlyn_ross) posted a video of her child, Cove, ordering from a Dairy Queen drive-thru.

While the child stumbles a few times, he manages to successfully place the order.

“At first I tried to tell Cove that DQ didn’t allow kids to order…but as you can see- he got his way,” she wrote in the caption.

Although Ross seems to have shared the video for its humorous nature, it has sparked a backlash from users on the platform.

The video currently has over 508,000 views as of Sunday morning.

In the comments section, many commenters requested that Ross and others like her not have their child order in drive-thrus.

“Girl don’t do this to the workers,” one user wrote.

“We love the idea of this but it’s already so difficult to hear adult customers through the speaker,” another said. “It’s almost impossible to understand children.”

“Nah this would drive me crazy,” a third shared.

“It’s hard to hear over the mic so and hearing kids is worse,” echoed an additional TikToker. “I recommend going inside if you still want him to order.”

However, others took the opposite position, saying it was fine to let a child order via a drive-thru.

“I’ve worked in fast food and when a kid ordered my heart melted and made me laugh!” a commenter exclaimed. “This is so cute!”

“He’s very polite,” a second stated. “When I worked in a fast food restaurant, I loved when kids would order by themselves.”

“It’s so sad seeing the amount of people that says don’t do this,” said another TikToker. “I always loved when kids ordered! Teaching them to be independent!”

We’ve reached out to Ross via email.