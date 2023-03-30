Article Lead Image

‘They’re always so sweet and cute but I cannot work with them moving like that’: Hairdresser ‘hides’ when a child needs a hair cut

'This is why I take my son to a kids cut salon only.'

Hairdressers seem to have a shared experience of what it’s like to have children as clients.

@headmastersurbiton, a TikTok account dedicated to a hair salon, poked fun at when children come in for haircuts. “When your manager wants you to do a kids cut!” the text overlay reads. In the clip, the manager looks around for the hair stylist in the salon. The hairdresser sneakily and successfully hides behind a jacket hanging on the door.

@headmastersurbiton #hairbanter #headmasters ##surbiton #hairstylistsoftiktok #headmastersuk #fypシ ♬ ceilings – Sped Up Version – Lizzy McAlpine

The video garnered nearly 700,000 views in just two days, and tons of hairdressers are resonating with it. “[They’re] always so sweet and cute but I cannot work with them moving like that its gon be so messed up. then the mom gonna b mad at me,” one apparent hairdresser wrote.

A mom shared that the TikTok made her anxious about her son’s haircut appointment that is coming up, but others shared a good workaround: a children-only hair salon. A few commenters actually work at children-only salons and seem to love it. “Send them my way,” one hairdresser said.

However, @headmastersurbiton also clarified the video was made in good fun, writing: “We love doing kids cuts, it’s only lighthearted. We have a fun chair for children and complimentary refreshments.”

There are parenting blogs that offer advice on how to get a child sit through a haircut with few difficulties. Most of them recommend the parent start by cutting a child’s hair themselves to ease the child into haircuts. However, there are other methods, such as bribing them with goodies and calling it a “hair trim,” not a “hair cut.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @headmastersurbiton via TikTok comment

