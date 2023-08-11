‘This happened to me at Walmart’: Price tag at grocery store says chicken sandwich is $0.00

You’ve heard of pennies from heaven. A recent TikTok video introduces us all to unexpectedly free chicken sandwiches from heaven (or from the convenience store, rather).

Creator Scott Stump (@scottstump1) posted a video about a stroke of snack luck due to incorrectly priced items. The video has almost 732,000 views and more than 41,000 likes.

In the video, Stump filmed a tray of sandwiches under a warming lamp at Royal Farms, a Baltimore-based chain of convenience stores. He found quite the prize: two spicy chicken sliders priced at $0.

“This is free, right?” he said, examining the package.

At the self-checkout, he tried to scan the barcode on one of the sandwiches, and sure enough, the price displayed on the monitor read $0.

“What? OK,” he said.

In the comments, Stump wrote, “I hit the pay button and then it printed out a receipt.”

Stump finished the video saying, “Think it tastes even better because it’s free,” as the camera shows a bite taken out of the sandwich.

A Baltimore location of Royal Farms sells a spicy chicken slider for $3.49 (and a single chicken tender for $2.50, if you were curious), according to its online menu. As one could guess—unless stores are performing random acts of poultry kindness these days—the $0 price tag was likely an error.

According to the comments, people are out there scoring all kinds of cheap goods with incorrect price tags.

“This happened to me at Walmart. I bought some baked cookies that were clearly $3.89 but when I scanned it was 60 cents. Walked out happy,” one commenter wrote.

Another wrote, “once got a pound of bananas for .16 not much savings but still saved.”

“I once bought an $0.18 pork tenderloin,” one comment read.

“Found titanfall 2 for Xbox at the dollar tree for a dollar one time,” someone commented.

“Once got an entire thanksgiving ham for 13¢,” another commenter wrote. Stump replied, “That’s a win.”

“If only I had this kind of luck,” one viewer chimed in.

The Daily Dot reached out to Stump via Instagram direct message and Royal Farms via email.